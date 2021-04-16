Junior Golf Foundation gets development cash from Prime Bank

Junior Golf Foundation President Larry Ngala (left) and his deputy Nancy Ikinu (2nd left) receive a dummy cheque of Sh1,022,000 from Prime Bank Golf Manager Jesse Mungai (right) and Head of Cards Ratna Abdallatif at Prime Bank along Chiromo Road, Nairobi on April 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • JGF development manager Brian Njoroge disclosed that after six months upon the introduction of golf in these areas, they will be able to zero in on the children, who will have created that interest in the game.

Prime Bank has for the past five years remitted Sh5.5 million to Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) for the development of young players in Kenya.

