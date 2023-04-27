On-form Wanjiru player to beat at Karen Ladies Open

Fresh from her Kenya Ladies Golf Union’s Open Meeting victory at Vet Lab Sports Club, Kiambu Golf Club’s Joyce Wanjiru is the player to beat again this weekend as Kenya’s leading lady golfers converge at par 72 Karen Country Club course for the second edition of the Karen Ladies Open.

During the Open Meeting at Vet Lab, Wanjiru, who has been in good form lately, posted a three rounds total of 230 gross to win well ahead of home player Mercy Nyanchama who however settled for the A division title.

Nyanchama and others like Louisa Gitau, Belinda Wanjiru, Margaret Njoki, Nancy Wairimu, Ashley Awour, and Agnes Nyakio are among those who will be taking on the long-hitter Wanjiru in the event which has attracted a huge field of 192 ladies.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Karen Country Club Lady Captain Doreen Murithi said:

"We are excited to welcome golfers from all over the country to the Karen Ladies Open, which promises to be an exciting tournament. The course is in excellent condition, and we are confident that it will provide a challenging yet enjoyable experience for all the participants. As the host club, we have put in a lot of effort to ensure that everything is in place for the tournament, and we look forward to hosting a successful event."

As part of its continued commitment to supporting inclusion and diversity in sports through golf, Johnnie Walker has stepped up to sponsor the Karen Ladies Open. The brand’s Marketing Manager Josephine Katambo said that the tournament is a great step towards promoting women’s golf.

On Friday, the Karen course will host the inaugural charity golf tournament for the Visually vulnerable which gets underway from 7.30am.

It is estimated that at least 340,000 people in Kenya live with ‘seeing’ disabilities, 6,000 of whom are visually impaired learners. The charity event is expected to bring together over 200 golfers from across the country.

Proceeds from the event will be in aid of Phase One of a project focused on providing at least 250 braille and low vision kits among other apparatus-specific training to teachers from 22 participating schools across the country in partnership with the Kenya Institute for the Blind.

Besides the tournament, there will be a free medical clinic by Dr. Hamisi Kote Ali of the Human Garage.

At Royal Nairobi Golf Club, the Kenya Dental Association which is the premier association that champions for the rights and welfare of dentists, will host its first ever Golf Tournament also on Friday.

The purpose of the KDA Charity Golf Tournament is to raise funds to support dental schools within the University of Nairobi School of Dental Sciences and the Moi University School of Dental Sciences.

KDA Vice Treasurer Dr. Liz Bwibo who is also part of the organising committee noted that the other objective of the tournament was to create oral health awareness among participants.

“We will offer dental screening and oral health education as part and parcel of the event. We will field a strong team to represent dentists in this inaugural golfing event of our association,” said Bwibo who is looking forward to starting her golfing lessons from the clinic that will run alongside the tournament.

Away at Limuru Country Club, the par 72 course will host a field of 200 players during the third leg of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour. This weekend’s event comes back-to-back after the second leg held at Eldoret Golf Club last weekend.

In addition to the amateur series, KCB will host golf clinics on Friday and Sunday, at the same venue. The Friday clinic will be targeting Ladies who are interested in taking up the sport of golf, with the Sunday one targeting juniors.

So far, the clinics have reached over 250 participants in total from the opening legs at Vetlab and Eldoret golf club. KCB Group Director Marketing and Communications, Rosalind Gichuru said, “We are all set for the third leg of the KCB East Africa Golf tour, to be hosted at the Limuru Country Club. It is great to see the growing interest and excitement around the tour as it moves through the country.”

In Nakuru, over 100 golfers will battle it out for the Flamingo Shield at the hilly Nakuru Golf Club course where action resumes after a short break.

Weekend golf fixtures

Karen

Saturday; Karen Ladies Open: First Tee: 7.20 A. Duba, R. Hanrahan, S. Njoroge, P. Wanjiru; 7.30 W. Turmel, J. Ngure, B. Ngecu, K. Muthomi; 7.40 Mary Miingi, C. Kiengo, B. Ngecu, H. Kuria; 7.50 C. Murgor, F. Gichuru, A. Mululu, C. Wachira; 8.00 Lucie Maina, J. Kioko, M. Kilonzi, S. Mazrui-Watt; 8.10 I. Kamutu, P. Kabuga, S. Njenga, A. Odhiambo; 8.20 L. Gitau, D. Mbuba, M. Nyanchama, B. Wanjiru; 8.30 P. Lwande, K. Korir, S. Kasinga, H. Shah; 8.40 R. Ndei, N. Onyango, H. Chepkwony A. Vellekoop; 8.50 N. Wanyee, N. Inzaule, E. Njau, M. Kanaiya; 9.00 D. Murithi, J. Karuku, J. Babsa Nzibo, M. Vincent; 9.10 A. Gitonga, W. Mululu, N. Kimata, M. Nyamemba; 11.30 H. Manyara, M. Muthoni, E. Koome, M. Nyaga; 11.40 R. Mwebesa, A. Thethy, G. Waiganjo, M. Nzioka; 11.50 M. Muturi, J. Lyoba, C. Okeyo, M. Wainaina; 12.00 J. Wambugu, F. Maina, M. Chebukati, L. Maina; 12.10 K. Ngotho, N. Njaga, A. Mahinda, R. Gikuru; 12.20 A. Kanyori, G. Gichuki, C. Kadikinyi, A. Kariuki; 12.30 R. Kabutha, M. Thande, R. Njeru, P. Waita; 12.40 J. Wanjiru, M. Gram, N. Wairimu, A. Awuor; 12.50 J. Wafula, M. Muhanda, L. Kisia, J. Nyambura; 1.00 G. Mayiani, A. Nyakio, M. Njoki, E. Maranya; 1.10 D. Mbalanya, B. Khanili, M. Mbote, C. Onsando; 1.20 L. Mokaya, J. Kemunto, D. Carson, P. Ngina; Tenth Tee: 7.10 B. Mwangi, H. Wanjohi, N. Kairu, V. Mwaura; 7.20 L. Murage, M. Muthee, J. Kabiru, L. Migoye; 7.30 K. Njoroge, J. Mutuota, N. Ayodo, J. Gitari; 7.40 I. Katee, C. Mathenge, T. Ndivo, F. Mutinda; 7.50 M. Njoroge, M. Lindijer, N. Wachira, P. Koskei; 8.00 C. Kipkorir, M. Nyambura, N. Pasha, S. Mbeya; 8.10 L. Manyara, E. Kimkung, L. Gakinya, N. Mwaura; 8.20 A. Mburi, B. Jones, N. Macharia, A. Sheikh; 8.30 M. Wroe, W. Okelo, E. Moki, S. Kimari; 8.40 M. Mwenda, L. Gicheru, P. Githua, V. Pandia; 8.50 R. Wanjiku, M. Mugo, P. Mwatha, R. Okal; 9.00 J. Mwangi, S. Loveday, R. Mwarania, L. Njeri; 9.10 G. Mboya, J. Karingu, R. Waruinge, C. Muguku; 11.30 N. Nganga, L. Otieno, R. Juma, L. Njau;11.40 M. Waweru, J. Mwangi, J. Kimani, N. Nkiiri; 11.50 J. Wokabi, N. Mureithi, A. Limo, T. Kamunya; 12.00 N. Nderitu, R. Njendu, W. Gathecha, S. Ondimu; 12.10 K. Murima, W. Kebuchi, W. Nyairo, K. Kihanya; 12.20 E. Wangeci, C. Karanja, W. Njoroge, A. Mwangi; 12.30 J. Wambui, W. Njenga, L. Koki, P. Kandie; 12.40 A. Muchemi, E. Mwangi, M. Gatere, M. Murage; 12.50 L. Atho, M. Wachira, S. Mkok, T. Magira; 1.00 S. Maina, W. Kabiru, A. Kingori, L. Mwai; 1.10 N. Musyimi, W. Kimani, J. Kinyua, K. Mcilwaine;



Ruiru

Saturday: April series Golf Tournament : First Tee: 6:30 G Muchemi, J Muruthi, S Mwaura, T Kiragu; 6:40 G Wachira, J Kariuki, M Wambui, T John; 6:50 Suleiman K, J P Muraguri, M Kimotho, Fr Gaitho; 7:00 G Ndungu, C Njoroge, S Kingara, I Wamoro; 7:10 L Obonyo, J Kimani, S Kingori, M Njuguna; 7:20 D Muiruri, E Wachira, J Wangari, A Kimani; 7:30 M Wanyeri, K Wandera, R Kamau, E Njau ; 7:40 C Karanja, A Abere, B Ngima, M Nyaga; 7:50 D Geita, A Mburi, B Kanyi, A Miru; 8:00 F Kinyanjui, J Gitau, S Irungu, L Mwangi ; 8:10 M Miingi, D Kemunto, A Monari, Lindijer M; 8:20 Mary N, W Gachoka, Lydia M, J Njeru; 8:30 J Kamwere, J Njenga, M Nduati, P Theche; 8;40 Sponsor x 4; 8:50 M Mbue, W Kebuchi, E Moki, J Theuri; 9:00 Sponsor x 4; 11:00 Captain x 4; 11:10 Sponsor x 4; 11:20 Sponsor x 4; 11:30 D Milla, J Mwaura, T Rotich, M Kinuthia; 11:40 C Wambui, P Kigwe, Barbra W, Sponsor; 11:50 J Mureithi, J Waweru , M Kenji, J G Mwangi; 12:00 J Kambo, J G Mwangi, M Kenji, J Wahome ; 12:10 J Kilonzo, G Wabuti, Sophie N; 12:20 Maj Mwaura, R Mwaura, J Kanari, Mary K; 12:30 J Kihungu, S Mureithi, Magdalene M; 12:40 Sponsor x 4; 12:50 Sponsor x 4; 13:00 Rahab N, Jonhson M, Limuru x 2; Tenth Tee: 6:30 R Mukami, A Wamahia, C Njeru, L Maina ; 6:40 S K Nyingi, I Githinji, P M Mwangi, I Kamutu; 7:00 Jinnel M, L Wangeci, N Wambaire, Flaciah G; 7:10 G Keru, R Njuguna, A Kanyori, P Nuthu; 7:20 E Mwiti, D Kanyi, S Muiruri, P Kiogora; 7:40 S W Irungu, W Njoroge, A Muigai, L Njuguna ; 7:50 J Muendo, E Njagi, K Waituika, L Mwaura; 8:00 Janet M, E Kariuki, M Kibera, C Gitonga ; 8:10 J Nyaga, E Muoria, E Murunga, Jimm K ; 8:20 Sharon M, M Murigi, A Mwaura, E Njau; 8:30 P Kiarie, Hellen M, N Macharia, M Nderitu; 8:40 W Kimondo, W Wanjaiya, C Mathagu, Adah M; 8:50 Sponsor x4; 9:00 Sponsor x 4; 11:00 W Kagicha, P Mwaura, B Ngugi, G Njuguna ; 11:10 Eng J Maina, S Kanyora, I Nguku, H Mwaura; 11:20 William K, B Waweru, Sammy M, L Nganga; 11:30 J Ngugi, Z Muigai, K Mwangi, K Munyua; 11:40 E Kiragu, G Miano, A Ngumba, G Kouma ; 11:50 D Watunu, T Mwaura, M Chege, P Kariri; 12:00 Winnie K, Margaret K, P Ngugi, T Kamunya ; 12:10 J Mathenge, Grace W, Dr R T Kamau, J Ndirangu; 12:20 E Ngugi, C Kamene, S Mukururi, P Karobia; 12:30 P Ngunjiri, J Njogu, S Wanja, C Muchoki; 12:40 D Waruinge, A K Ndungu, A Machocho, K Wangondu; 12:50 J Wangombe, B Ogwayo, S Simiyu J Ngugi:

Nakuru

Saturday; Flamingo Shield 2023 Golf Tournment; First Tee; 6:30 P.Lomadi, A.Cheruiyot, N.Hassanali, L.Munyao; 6:40 B.Kipkoech, A.Hassanali, N.Nduati, B.Bisonga; 6:50 Fr.M.Chege, Fr. C. Kamau, Fr. P. Gitonga, P.E; 7:00 R.Rooney, E.Pennington, B.Pennington, D.Tilbury; 7:10 W.Chelangat, M.Nolte, C.Bwana, P.E; 7:20 F.Gathenya, M.Wanjiru, A.Nduati, P.E; 7:30 C.Ndegwa, M.Njenga, S.Njenga, Reserved; 7:40 S.Gichuru, M.Wachuka, P.E*2; 7:50 L.Nyangena, P.E*3; 8:00 J.Storry, J.Kimani, P.E*2; 8:10 C.Mase, P.E*3; 8:20 P.E*4; 8:30 S.Orwenyo, K.Sobati, P.Giatu, P.E; 8:40 F.Kioni, P.E*3; 8:50 M.Maiyo, P.E*3; 9:00 J.Ndegwa, S N Wachira, D.Kibe, I.Basweti; 9:10 B.Kisoi, B.Sila, J.Kones, P.E; 9:20 Fr.J.Ngure, Fr Kipkemei, J.Githiaka, P.E; 9:30 J.Wakio, K.Njoroge, L.Kamau, P.E; 9:40 M.Thuo, G.Kioko, A.Mughal, P.Okiro; 9:50 A.Kiragu, M.Karuga, P.E*2; 10:00 F.Njeri, G.Kiongera, E.Kiongera, P.E; 10:10 S Chege, J.Kioko, H.Korir, P.E; 10:20 P.Ashok, S.Dipak, M S Malik, S.Shah; 10:30 A.Nyanusi, O.Njuguna, D.Mutai, F.Mbuthia; 10:40 K.Maisuria, H.Mbati, K.Singh, J.Njuguna; 10:50 G.(J) Sahota, S.Gichuki, J.Kibicho, P.E; 11:00 C.Makomere, J.Ayonga, S.Matharu, S.Kimani; 11:10 P.E*4; 11:20 J.Kamais, G.Esto, R.Kimani, P.E; 11:30 J.Kathuku, C.Ondieki, M.Kubo, D.Kariithi; 11:40 J.Karanja, J.Muriithi, F.Mwangi, P.E; 11:50 P.Koech, I.Towett, M.S Sahota, P.E; 12:00 P.Gathii, P.Patel, L.Wachira, P.E; 12:10 Rev.E.Kathomi, E.Wambui, S.Ikua, E.Kibet; 12:20 P.E*4; 12:30 H.Hussein, F.Zaheerabbas, P.E*2; 12:40 P.E*4; 12:50 E.Nderitu, J.Munene, P.Wachira, P.E; 13:00 P.E*4; 13:10 P.E*4; 13:20 R D Khagram, R D Thakarr, H.Fazal, P.E; 13:30 P.E*4;



Limuru

Saturday; KCB Golf Series; First Tee; 6.46 W Kimani, M Njuguna,C Kiragu; 6.54 K Kituku, V Gichuru, DK Wahome, J Odhiambo; 7.02 J Karume, N Mungai, R Barua, G Muhuhu; 7.10 G Barua, P Nyamu, W Thuku, DR Kinuthia ; 7.18 G karuri, JN Njenga, S Dhungana, W Njenga; 7.26 P Waiyaki, A Gatimu, P Kibuga, A Ndegwa; 7.34 Sponsorx4; 7:42 V Waiyaki, K Chege, A Wangari, R Otieno; 7.50 J Macharia, T Kuria, R Mureithi, H Oduor; 7.58 V Wang’ombe, D Maina, PG Mwangi, P Kinyanjui; 8.06 M Wairimu,G Gitobu(jnr), R Njuguna, Grace Kihiu; 8.14 G Kamau, T Kahuria, N Njenga, R Gachaga; 8.22 JQ Nganga, W Mwaura, D Odongo, J King’ei; 8.30 K Mukuria, J Kimeria, J Njuguna, B Onyancha; 8.38 S Owino, G Kimeria,K Githuguri, J Kabiru; 11.34 J Njogu, J Tharao, J Ikanyi, J Waithima; 11.42 Captain *4 ; 11.50 Sponsorx4; 11.58 A Thiongo, N Kaberere, M Karanu, J Mbui; 12.06 W Migwi, I Njogu, H Mwangi, S Njoroge; 12.14 A Nyambura,P Kinuthia, J Githinji, J Rwambo; 12.22 A Wanjama,Ano, Ano; 12.30 Sponsorx4; 12.38 Chairman*4; 12.46 K Njoroge, M Mbai, D Waiganjo,R Omwansa; 12.54 J Karicu, M Mbugua, J Kagiri, M Kioni; 1.02 E Kigochi, K Macharia, K Maina, DK Kariuki; 1.10 N Njuguna, D Owino, T Simba ; 1.18 Sponsor; 1.26 T Njehia, S Okello, J Wanjohi, Ano; Tenth Tee; 7.02 K Kimani, O Lyomu, T Macakiage; 7.18 I Thande, VK Abiraman; 7.58 R Nyagah, S Munyua,8.06 R Michoma, Jay Michoma, G Gachaiya, Wj Macharia; 8.14 W Gathu, J kariuki, S Ngaruiya, WJ Macharia; 8.22 J Mohamed,; 8.30 Sponsor; 8.38 N Gathuru, RM Kinyua, SM Maina, S Kamau; 11.34 A Kinyanjui, G Ngaruiya, J Kihara, B Boxer; 11.42 CN Kihara, J Gathuna, J Ngugi, K Kamau; 11.50 J Ndiho, P kahura, RI Njenga, Ano; 11.58 C Muchiru, A Munyendo, K Ndiho, N Kiunjuri; 12.06 J Kamweru, J Gachaga, T Kiburi, J Keru; 12.14 DR Gachuno, F kagika, E Hakeeta, D Mukuria; 12.22 S Wanguru, I Thande, N Mwangi, M Gakuru; 12.30 N Mathu, K Mambo, J Kimani, CN Ribui; 12.38 E Waititu, S Onsongo, M Mabuya; 12.46 J Maina, Ano, Ano, Ano; 12.54 Sponsor x4;

Royal

Friday; Kenya Dental Association Charity Golf Day; Afternoon Draw; First Tee; 11.36 J. Abraham, Dr. S. Prasad, R. Singh, P. Srinavas; 11.44 R. Odhiambo, E. Onyango, B. Masiga, G. Ndegwa; 11.52 K. Njane, P. Waiyaki, V. Waiyaki, C.G. Mbugua; 12.00 M. Jibril, G. Ronoh, I. Masaharu, J. Nyutu; 12.08 J. Karanja, F. Chege, J. Mwai, S. Tuwei; 12.16 I. Wambugu X 4; 12.24 Y Getachew x 4; 12.32 N. Matu, M. Kiruthu, H. Mwaura, M. Murigi; 12.40 Captain X4; 12.48 Chairman X 4; 12.56 N. Wambugu; 1.04 K. Mitch, O. Spencer, K. Ron, M. Augustine; 1.12 B. Kariuki X4; 1.20 W. Owino x4 Post Entries Are Allowed;

Vet Lab

Saturday; Captain’s Stableford First Tee; 6:40 T. Shah, J. Chudasama, I. Nyakwara; 6:50 S. Dossaji, C. Hayer, R. Rupra, V. Sharma; 7:00 P. Gow, S. Pamar, A. Unia, F. Nurani; 7:10 C. Munyori, S. Kinuthia, J. Mureu, M. Chavda; 7:20 Mohan Shah, Ano, Ano; 7:30 J. Kirui, M. Gatundu, F. Muigo, M. Mbugua; 7:40 J. Seo, Ano, Ano; 7:50 L. Njoroge, P. Okemwa, V. Oyango, M.Makundi; 8:00 A. Ladak, K. Njane, W. Wanjuki, S. Pandit; 8:10 J. Ojowa, F. Frimpong, M. Aloo, K. Kusanov; 8:20 P. Karing’u, F. Musila, M. Bector, M. Ndung’u’; 8:30 F. Ogutu, M. Oyugi, J. Otieno, M. Oyugi (Jnr); Karen Courtesy ×4; 11:20 Karen Courtesy ×4; 11:30 K. Ondieki, M. Karano, E. Wakaba; 11:30 G. Sehmi, A. Kimani, G. M. Warui, K. Bosire; 11:40 K. Ondieki, M. Karano, E. Wakaba; 11:50 T. Thanawalla, J. Ndung’u, Ano; 12:10 H. Khimji, K. Samani, J. Ghaghda, A. Mwangi; 12:20 Lady Captain ×4; 12:30 Captain ×4; 12:40 V. Landa ×4; 1:00 D. Kahare, E. Njuki, N. Njogu; 1:10 V. Vajpayee; 1:20 J. Mureithi, Kihuha Njoroge, Ano.