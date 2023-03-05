Josphat Rono takes control of Windsor Classic

Golf Park’s Josphat Rono moved to the top of the leader board going into Sunday’s final round of the 2023 Windsor Classic golf tournament, a Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) event, at the Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club.

He picked a birdie in the opening nine’s third hole, bogeyed the fifth and eighth, but recovered one at the 12th, though against a late bogey at the 16th for one over par 73, and a two rounds total of two over par 146 to lead Muthaiga’s Bhavnish Chandaria by two shots.

Former Muthaiga chairman Chandaria birdied the third and 10th with bogeys on the second, fourth, ninth and two at the back nine’s 16th and 18th for three over par 75, which gave him a total of 148.

Kenya’s top amateur golfer John Lejirmah of Kenya Railway Golf Club finished a shot behind Chandaria after a two over par 74 for 149.

His round included two birdies, one in each nine and four bogeys, while tying on 150 after the close of the second round of the Glelivent sponsored event, were Uganda’s Godfrey Nsubuga and overnight leader Michael Karanga.

The Ugandan shot four over par 76 in the second round, while Karanga posted 79 to tie in 10th place.

Leading the ladies was Naomi Wafula in 23rd place after a 79 in the second round, while Joyce Wanjiru hit a disastrous 85 to tie with six other players on 19 over par.

A total of 58 players made the second round to match to Sunday’s final round.

In the professionals category, home player Riz Charania fired four under par in a round that included a hole in one at the par three-eighth to lead by two shots from Kenya Air Force Golf Club’s Kevin Mabele.

Before firing in one at the eighth, Charania had birdied the fourth, sixth and seventh after dropping a shot at the third and the back nine’s 11th and 13th, though he managed to pick up two more shots at the 14th and 17th for the day’s 68.

Mabele dropped three shots at the outward nine despite having made an early birdie at the second.

He however played a clean back nine which included birdies at the 12th, 14th and an eagle three at the 15th for a good 70.