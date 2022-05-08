Muendo wins Machakos School Alumni tourney

Home player Joseph Muendo was in his best form on Friday, as he beat a field of over 100 players, to claim the overall title in the Machakos School Alumni Charity golf tournament at the par 72 Kenya Railway Golf Club course.

Playing off handicap 20, Muendo picked up a number of pars during his round, for an excellent 43 points, winning by four points from another Railway member Joe Nangah who had posted 39 points. Taking the prize reserved for the old Machakos School Alumni MSSA students was Eric Mutuku who carded 38 points.

The scores were however low in the Ladies section where Doris Night posted 29 points to win ahead of Lydia Mokaya on 23 points. Leading the seniors was MSSA chairman retired Justice Philip Waki who carded 30 points. On the other hand, Peter Kimatu and Eric Mutuku claimed the nines after posting 21 and 20 points while Mutuemere Gitunga clinched the prize for the nearest to pin.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, MSSA chairman retired Court of Appeal Judge Justice Waki thanked all the players who participated in the event as well as some of sponsors such as Kitengela International School, Kenya Dairy Board and some of the old students for supporting the event. The event raised about Sh800,000.

“I would like in a very special way appreciate the support of one of the oldest Machakos School Alumni David Mumo who despite his old age, was able to grace the event,’’ said Waki.

Mumo, a retired Kenya Breweries staff, left Machakos School in 1954 after completing his O level. Waki said since the Alumni body was registered, it has made enormous strides in giving the Alumni a vibrant forum for fellowship, but more importantly, an opportunity for giving back to society by contributing to the development of the School.