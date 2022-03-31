Johnnie Walker Series lands at Muthaiga for 12th leg

Action in the "Road to Gleneagles" Johnnie Walker Golf series now shifts to the home of golf Muthaiga Golf Club’s par 71 course this weekend, for the 12th leg of the country-wide series.

The four-ball stableford format event has attracted a field of 150 players who will be battling it out from as early as 6.30am. At stake besides some fabulous prizes which are up for grabs, will be slots for the top three-placed four ball, in the series’ semi-finals dubbed “The Eagles Round’’ set for May at the same venue.

This will then be followed by the Grand Finale where a fully paid trip to the iconic Gleneagles Golf Course in Scotland will be up for grabs.

This weekend’s tournament comes back-to-back from last weekend’s thrilling round at the ever-green Limuru Country Club course where Dan Lubanga led his team of Rozita D’souza, Mukami Wangai, and Hassan Ileli to victory with an impressive score of 114 points.

They beat the team of Kamau Kuria, Timothy Njehia, Njeri Kiunjuri, and Aaron Kinyanjui by three points, while clinching the third slot was the team of Robert Gachaga, Joseph Ikanyi, Simon Mwang,i and Robert Njenga.

Currently, the Muthaiga course which hosted the Magical Kenya Open, a DP World Tour event at the beginning of March, is in great condition, with the greens still faster, hence it is those who will be able to read the greens well, who will have a chance of booking their names to the semi-finals.

Some of the big names seeking the top three slots include the senior team of Selest Kilinda, former Muthaiga chairman Mwai Mbuthia, E. Malonza, and Eddie Kalya, while there will be the line-up of Peter Wambugu, Kairu Bachia, Moses Kiragu and Bo Ciera, as well as the team of Evans Vitisia, Philip Angasa, Martin Mutuma, and and P.I. Munge.

Speaking during the Limuru event last weekend, KBL Marketing Manager for Spirits Josephine Katambo said: “KBL is a proud supporter of sports. We understand that this is not just about the game, it is also about the passion and drives shown by players and we are always ready to support them as they grow their talent. We are very proud to be a part of this tournament, which is sponsored by Johnnie Walker—a brand with a long tradition of supporting golfing talents around the world—and which we hope will help elevate Kenya's golfing talents to another level and inspire more young people to take up sports professionally,” said Katambo.

"Golf, like any other sport, requires one to practice and compete regularly for one to be good at it. We, therefore, started this series with the aim to give as many golfers as possible a chance to play and compete regularly in order to better their skills and competitiveness,” she added.

Meanwhile, Muthaiga will Friday, host the Samburu Girls Rescue Centre Charity golf tournament which has also attracted over 100 players though being a charity event, post entries are still being accepted.

All proceeds from the event will go towards supporting the Samburu girls through the transformative power of education. The Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage whose CS Dr Amina Mohammed will be the chief guest, is supporting the event along corporates like Safaricom, Cube Movers, PKF, IMG, Muthaiga Golf Club, and the Rotary Club of Nairobi Samawati.