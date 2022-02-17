Johnnie Walker Series heads to Kericho

Mercy Nyanchama follows the flight of her tee from second tee

Mercy Nyanchama follows the flight of her tee from second tee during Magical Kenya Ladies Open at Vipingo Ridge, Baobab Course in Kilifi County on February 11, 2022. Nyanchama will be in action at Royal Nairobi Golf Club this weekend during the Ladies Invitation. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Just like the first seven legs, this weekend’s tournament has attracted a fine field of 100 players drawn from Kericho and as far away as Nyanza Golf Club Kisumu, Kisii and Kakamega Golf Clubs
  • The Kericho event comes on the back of the brand’s involvement in the just concluded Magical Kenya Ladies Open which the company sponsored to the tune of Sh25.5 million
  • The weekend event follows the Eldoret Golf Club leg played on January 29


Kericho Golf Club course, one of the most challenging nine-hole courses in the country, is the venue this Saturday for the eighth leg of ongoing Johnnie Walker Golf Series dubbed 'Road to Gleneagles'.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.