Johnnie Walker Series heads to Kericho

Kericho Golf Club course, one of the most challenging nine-hole courses in the country, is the venue this Saturday for the eighth leg of ongoing Johnnie Walker Golf Series dubbed 'Road to Gleneagles'.

And just like the first seven legs, this weekend’s tournament has attracted a fine field of 100 players drawn from Kericho and as far away as Nyanza Golf Club Kisumu, Kisii and Kakamega Golf Clubs.

They will all be battling it out for the slots available in the series’ semi-finals to be played at Muthaiga Golf Club. This will then be followed by the Grand Finale where a fully paid trip to the iconic Gleneagles Golf Course in Scotland will be up for grabs.

The weekend event follows the Eldoret Golf Club leg played on January 29, where the quartet of Dr. Felix Tarus, Dr. Peter Maritim, Dr. Paul Mwangi, and George Njoroge jointly scored 114 stableford points to claim the first position, one more than their nearest competitors comprising of Tom Mutei, James Waweru, Charles Nganga and John Kibosia who carded 113 stableford points to claim the first runner-up position. Coming in third was the team of Nathan Kitiwa, Evance Manono, Irene Brooker, and Joseph Akhonya who carded combined 111 stableford points. The three joined the list of teams that have already qualified to play in the next round.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, John Musunga, KBL Managing Director said: "We are delighted to take this series to Kericho County. Being the eighth event of the series, this has been nothing but an amazing journey for us. The tournament has provided an opportunity for amateur golfers around the country to showcase their talents as it has also offered us the chance to interact with our customers,” said Musunga.

“Sport has always been a great platform for us as a company to interact with our consumers and stakeholders. Since our establishment 100 years ago, we have always participated in sports as a means to support the communities where we operate. As we celebrate our centenary milestone this year, we commit to continue supporting sports now and in the future. As we head to Kericho for this event, we are excited and look forward to another amazing golf outing at the scenic golf club,” added Musunga.

The Kericho event comes on the back of the brand’s involvement in the just concluded Magical Kenya Ladies Open which the company sponsored to the tune of Sh25.5 million. The company leveraged the tournament to highlight its role in advancing its support for diversity and inclusivity.

Meanwhile back in Nairobi, Karen Country Club will Friday host the Kenya Society for Protection and Care of Animals (KSPCA) charity golf tournament. KSPCA is an animal welfare organisation in Kenya protecting animals from neglect and abuse. They rely on the help of volunteers, voluntary fundraising, and donations to carry out their important work.

They aim to promote the protection of all kinds of animals, preventing cruelty to them, rescuing and relieving animals from all manner of suffering. Their headquarters on Langata Road, Karen was established in 1983 and they have since set up two more branches in Mombasa and Naivasha.

The golf tournament which has attracted over 200 players, is aimed at raising funds for the running and maintaining of the KSPCA animal shelter. The event will bring together corporates, professional service providers, military, manufacturers, key industry players, and many others.