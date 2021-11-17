Johnnie Walker Classic Series returns

Peter Kiguru

Kenya Golf Union chairman Peter Kiguru follows the progress of his tee shot during the launch of the Johnnie Walker Classic Series at Vet Lab Sports Club on November 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Vet Lab Sports Club will have the privilege of hosting the opening round of the new series this coming weekend. Thereafter, it will move to Thika Greens Golf Resort on November 27.  
  • Speaking during the launch of the series, KBL Managing Director John Musunga said the tournament is part of the company’s commitment towards supporting golf development in the country.

Local professional golfers will participate in the 2021/2022 Johnnie Walker Classic Series launched on  Wednesday at Vet Lab Sports Club.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.