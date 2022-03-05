Jeremy Awori: For Absa, it’s much more than just golf...

Absa Bank Kenya CEO Jeremy Awori follows the progress of his shot

Absa Bank Kenya CEO Jeremy Awori follows the progress of his shot at practice, after presenting a cheque of Sh56 million to Kenya Open Golf Limited, Tournament Director Patrick Obath on February 18, 2022 in support of Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship to be held at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • This year, Absa Bank Kenya is sponsoring the Magical Kenya Open Golf Tournament to the tune of Sh56 million, making the bank the official presenting partner of the prestigious DP European Tour round
  • Absa Bank Kenya Managing Director Jeremy Awori speaks about the bank’s involvement in sports, and beyond


This year, Absa Bank Kenya is sponsoring the Magical Kenya Open Golf Tournament to the tune of Sh56 million, making the bank the official presenting partner of the prestigious DP European Tour round. Absa Bank Kenya Managing Director Jeremy Awori speaks about the bank’s involvement in sports, and beyond:

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.