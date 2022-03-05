Jeremy Awori: For Absa, it’s much more than just golf...

This year, Absa Bank Kenya is sponsoring the Magical Kenya Open Golf Tournament to the tune of Sh56 million, making the bank the official presenting partner of the prestigious DP European Tour round. Absa Bank Kenya Managing Director Jeremy Awori speaks about the bank’s involvement in sports, and beyond:

Q. The adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic are a perfect excuse for some corporates to cut down spending, citing losses caused by the pandemic. But Absa Bank Kenya has remained consistent in CSR programmes, including sports. What informs this?

A. During the Covid-19 pandemic it was tough. Make no mistake. It was tough for everybody and because there were no events, then obviously there wasn’t sponsorship.

But as we are coming out of the pandemic, especially the large corporates need to go a little bit above and beyond to give a hand to others, not in a charity way, but in a contribution way. Like if we didn’t come in, along with other sponsors, this event (Magical Kenya Open presented by Absa) wouldn’t have happened.

And if this event didn’t happen (teenage sensation Kibugu) Njoroge wouldn’t be playing. The reality is that he’s not going to be invited as an amateur to a European Tour tournament. He’s here because he’s a top amateur and the tournament is here so he gets an opportunity to participate. This will be his break.

So it’s about changing lives.

When we say bringing possibilities to life, this is it! We look at it as more than just sponsoring a golf tournament. Because now that you have the tournament, you have all the suppliers in the village, these tents are provided, people make the stages… it helps different businesses to keep moving along, including, obviously, the golfers themselves.

ABSA managing director Jeremy Awori signs a dummy cheque of Sh56 million as sponsorship towards Magical Kenya Open as Kenya Open Golf Limited tournament director Patrick Obath looks on at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi on February 18, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Q. And as we are getting out of Covid-19, with all the foreigners and others coming in, it builds confidence in Kenya as a destination…

A. And that’s one of the reasons we chose to do it (sponsor the Open). If the Covid-19 numbers would have been higher, then it could have been a difficult call. But we obviously started to see the levels going down and vaccination levels coming up, and that gives confidence to the visitors. We wanted to do it, and that’s why we are here…

We also need our psyche back. People have been in lockdown for two years and this drains you’re energy.

You need something to look forward to. Even though it’s an election year when people are tentative, they are just tired of being locked away and struggling for two years. I’m pretty optimistic that this year we’re gonna see a more positive environment. As a bank, we’re positive and that’s why we are sponsoring this tournament.

Q. Events like this bring out talent, like Njoroge Kibugu now, and last year Ferdinand Omanyala when you sponsored the Absa Bank Kip Keino Classic. How do you wish to take talent development forward? Are you in it for the long haul?

A. Yes, we are in it for the long haul. I think the difficulty for us is that we need a more structured approach to youth and talent development.

There’s an opportunity for a more structured programme or programmes run by the ministry (of Sports) or supported by the ministry to bring people to come in and participate. Because if we don’t, then we won’t have the next round of people coming through.

Athletics works because it’s not like you need a lot of equipment. But if you’re in golf, you’ve got to get clubs, you’ve got to have a place to play and it’s going to cost you.

We look at sports where we can engage ourselves long-term. Now we are at the view where we want to see what sports do we want to get more involved in.

We’ve done a long run with golf, and we are still here, and athletics is a big opportunity.

Two things from athletics: One is youth and the other is financial education. When people win money, are they investing for themselves that it will last?

We hear too many ‘boom and bust’ – somebody wins a lot of money, a year later he hasn’t won again and the money is gone...

For us it’s also about financial literacy and making sure they (sportspeople) can have a sustainable income because many of them have not had the exposure so they don’t know how to handle money.

All of a sudden, they have a lot of money than they could have imagined, and the predators come out to help them spend it. So when it comes to youth, we’re trying to see what we can do more at the grassroots level. Once we start getting differentiated talent, those are the ones we’d like to see — like the Njoroges — because they are at that level and just need a lift-up and they can be permanently on this Tour.

We are opening our minds, but I’d urge our sports bodies to make it easy for companies to support them.

Quite often it’s too bureaucratic.

Njoroge Kibugu follows the progress of his tee off from first tee during Magical Kenya Open at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi on March 05, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Q. Your thoughts on sports governance in Kenya? As a key player in sponsorship, what’s your advice to the sports federations?

A. It’s very disappointing, to be honest. We owe it to ourselves to do better, all of us. I personally think that we need to have a broader mentality that instead of trying to grab what is there, we need to expand what is there. There will be enough for everyone.

When people are in it for their own personal gain, and there are no controls, we as a company cannot get involved in sports unless there is a governance process. Sometimes we hear sports bodies say ‘just give us the money and we shall take care of it…’

But we have shareholders, and the shareholders will say ‘you sponsored X, please explain how the money was spent.’

And if you can’t explain, then you put yourself and your company at risk.

We need to make sure we have the highest standards of governance and this comes down to who we pick to be on those bodies.

What we’ve tended to find, from my own experience, is that some people get in and then they are entrenched in that system and they stay there for, sometimes, decades.

And then you don’t end up with progress, you don’t end up with change

Sports governance is essential. Do I have the panacea for it? The answer is: Just be careful who you vote in and make them accountable!

We want transparency. If bodies want us to sponsor them, then they have to be transparent with the funds we give them.

We don’t want waste, worse still corruption, or outright theft as has happened in some cases.

Look at now what has happened (to football, with Kenya suspended by Fifa). What does that mean to that sport?

The players are not the ones to blame for the issues..

All I urge these bodies is let’s be transparent, let’s have the highest levels of governance and once that comes, then more money will come to it.

You go outside and see what big companies are spending… because people love sports, and where people go, obviously you have eyeballs, and where you’ve got interest, brands will be there.

There are huge opportunities for TV rights. Are we doing enough? I think there are more opportunities to take some of our sports into the global arena.

Spectators at the Absa Bank Kenya hospitality tent during the Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship presented by Absa at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi on March 05, 2022. Photo credit: Pool

Q. Perhaps you could touch a bit on the importance of public-private partnership in sports? How easy or difficult is this partnership?

A. As a private sector player who invests significantly in sports, I think it could be a lot easier to partner with government than to partner with sports bodies.

It (partnering with public sector) can be quite bureaucratic. And when it’s bureaucratic, it’s not our core business.

Our core business, in our case, is banking. We are taking care of our customers. So if we find that we are to climb up such steep hills to spend our money, then we’ll pick something else somewhere else.

All I would urge our governmental and sports body partners is: let’s keep it transparent and let’s make it easy for people to sponsor.

And the other thing we need to do is let the brands not compete! We are not competing with the Government of Kenya as a brand — we are complimentary. But sometimes that gets lost in some of our discussions.

Absa Bank Kenya CEO Jeremy Awori (left) speaks to the bank’s customers at the Absa Bank Kenya VIP tent during the Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship presented by Absa at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi on March 05, 2022.

Photo credit: Pool

People want to see this brand ahead of this other brand — it’s not about that. It’s about getting the finances in.

The government cannot do it alone, but neither can the private sector do it alone. It’s too much money!

Like sponsoring a tournament like this (Magical Kenya Open, Presented by Absa) is too much money!

If the government had not stepped in (to sponsor the Open) to be a main sponsor, if we hadn’t stepped in, if EABL had not stepped in, this tournament would not have happened.

Could EABL pay for it on its own or could Absa pay for it on its own — it’s highly unlikely as the returns would not be good enough.

Q. Looking into the year, which other events are you involved in?

A. The first one which we would really like to see ourselves continuing to be involved in is the Kip Keino Classic (World Athletics Continental Tour Gold).

We have the next edition coming up in May.

We are working with Athletics Kenya and others to see how we can partner. Just being part of the World Athletics Tour is a big one.

Last time we didn’t have spectators (due to Covid-19 restrictions), but if we can get spectators this time, it will lift the spirits of our athletes.

I’m sure if they allow people it will be full of people and there will be no space.

We are also looking out for other opportunities. Sports that have potential but are under-investing.

The question also is, where do we have a natural capability to be able to perform at the highest level.

We might tactically sponsor different things in different areas, depending on the opportunities.

But for now it’s mainly golf and athletics, but I think we might have room for one more, but ideally one that can perform at the world stage.

Spectators at the Absa Bank Kenya hospitality tent during the Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship presented by Absa at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi on March 05, 2022. Photo credit: Pool

Q. What about junior development? Are you looking at schools, for instance?

A. In an ideal world, that’s exactly what we would like to see. Because than you really expand out very quickly.

Again, it’s just about trying to come up with the right structure that is sustainable and creates impact at the most effective price.

Because you can spend a lot of money and impact very few people.

We want to see where we can be involved where there will be broader impact, and also cross-country impact.

We don’t want to just be a Nairobi play or a Mombasa play – we should take it out to the other counties.

What are the counties doing to develop sports in the counties? If you take golf, for instance, are the golf courses good enough to have a Tour?

Spectators at the Absa Bank Kenya hospitality tent during the Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship presented by Absa at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi on March 05, 2022. Photo credit: Pool

How can they (counties) partner with private sector to make sure that you end up with a Vipingo kind of quality of course where you can have a PGA or LPGA tournament?

For us schools are an essential part as we do a lot of work with schools.

We’ve partnered with KEPSA (Kenya Private Sector Alliance) through the Ajira programme and we work with a lot of youth, we have our ready to work programme which is around financial literacy…

Q. Outside sports, what other initiatives are you driving?

A. Our strategy is a sustainable strategy so we look at all these things… We are signatories to the SDGs, and we are focused on a few key areas, like, obviously, poverty eradication, gender equality, health, among others, and then, obviously, the environment.

We have already committed to plant 10 million trees and that’s one example.

Again, that needs private-public partnership to work.

We need a set-up that allows us when we plant trees, for the trees to grow into proper trees and not to fizzle out and die.

We have a very much green agenda in the company and we don’t finance things that are not good for the environment.

Spectators at the Absa Bank Kenya hospitality tent during the Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship presented by Absa at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi on March 05, 2022.

Photo credit: Pool

Q. Your final remarks?

A. I’d encourage people to come out and watch the Magical Kenya Open (Presented by Absa). It’s as safe as an environment you are going to find…

It’s outdoor, it’s great weather, there’s great golf, there’s a great (entertainment) village.

Come out and support Njoroge in his final round.

And to companies, I’d like to urge them to continue to sponsors sports, and to sponsor the youth.

This is not a monopoly. We all need to do it.

There’s a great reward to it. It’s great for the brand, great for sport and great for the country.

The artistes (at the Open village) are also getting a stage to perform after a very quiet period. We have Sauti Sol and others performing, and others will be performing tomorrow (Sunday)... For those who might think ‘golf is not my interest,’ then that village is exciting.