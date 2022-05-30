Jemutai wins fifth leg of King of the Course

Lady golfer Faith Jemutai beat Samson Kirwa on countback to emerge the overall winner of the fifth leg of the ICEA LION King of The Course at the Nandi Bears Golf Club course in Nandi County over the weekend.

Both had posted an impressive score of 41 points, though Jemutai’s superior back nine saw her clinch the title.

Luke Kipchirchir won the A division title with a score of 37 points after a three way countback with John Agui and Sosten Biwott who came second and third places respectively.

Lydia Jebichi with an impressive 40 points claimed the B division title where in second place was David Sum on 36 points.

And to complete the ladies clean sweep was Joyce Saina in the C division, where she also posted 40 points to win one point ahead of Simon Kimatu.The two nines went to Kimeli Mutai on 22 and Daniel Githinji with 20 points.

In the ladies section, Irene Brooker won with a score of 36 points, four points ahead of Gorrety Mutai.

Machakos Golf Club’s Peter Kimatu emerged the best guest on 37 followed in second place by Mathew Joech.

In the staff category, Caleb Tum won with 28 points, two better than Anthony Muturi, while Peter Mukuria was third on 25 points.

In the subsidiary section, David Bett won the nearest to pin, while Lady golfer Lydia Jebichi emerged winner in the longest drive and taking the men’s prize was Nelson Koech.

At Royal Nairobi Golf Club on Friday, the Laibons again emerged winners in the Old Cambrians v Laibons Derby after posting a total of 342 points against the Cambrians’ 341 to claim the shield.

In the individual category, E. Malit carded 41 points to win ahead of junior golfer Mwathi Gicheru on 37 points. In third place was Risper Baraza with a score of 36, while Agnes Nyambura clinched the Ladies title with a score of 40 points. John Nzioka and Isanda Matibe won the nines on 20 and 21 points.

Carol Thuo and John Musungu won the nearest to pin prizes and John Katuku emerged the best Cambrian on 39 points, while the best Laibon was Vincent Kibiro and Jones Ndombi emerging the best oldest Alumni on 33 points.

It was a tough day for Robert Odhiambo who could only managed 17 points to win the Best Effort prize.

At Kiambu Golf Club, George Kuria emerged the overall winner of the 14th edition of the annual Mountain Classic.

The handicap 12 Kuria careded nett 69 to win by one shot from Men winner Michael Kamau, who posted 70 nett, beating Elijah Karanu on and Patrick Gichira.

Taking the gross title was Stephen Kiaro, who fired three over par 75. In the ladies section, Charity Njoroge shot nett 71 to win ahead pf Joyce Wanjiru on 77.

In the subsidiary, Joyce Ngwiri carded nett 79, while the sponsors winner was Martin Nyaga with an impressive score of 68 nett, winning ahead of Paul Kaumbutho on 73 nett.

Mugo Kamau emerged the Amicus winner with a score of 73 after beating Francis Gichomo on countback. The nines went to John Gitau on 32 and Ngata Kimondo who posted 34 nett.

The Nearest to the pin prize went to Samuel Thumbi, and the Longest drive men was Ken Ombati, while Suzanne Wanja was the lady winner.



Summerised results of the weekend golf round-up;



At Nyali; Prime Bank tournament; Overall winner- George Thama 41 pts, Men winner- Dimple Mehata 40 cb Lumatete Muchai 40, Aamil Mughal 39. Lady Winner- Annemarie De Jong 39 cb Truphena Oyaro 39. Junior winner- Rasmeet Kaur 40, Nines; Gladys Mueni 18, Susan Stokes 22, Winner- High Handicap- Shay Chauhan 46, guest- Jayne Githere 30, Joseph Kitema 27. Longest Drive- Men- William Kaguta, Lady- Mary Kandu, Nearest to pin Peter Gathuri.

At Ruiru; G4B Golf Day; Overall winner- P.N. Gaitara 40 points, Men Winner- Sammt Wambugu 40, Michael Muturi 40, Lady Winner- Julia Wangari 41, Susan Mukururi 34, Division 2 winner- Patriciah Ngahu 34, Men Winner- Johnson Wambugi 36. Nines: B. Omondi 21, J Wachira 21pts. Gross C Andrea 40 points.

At Machakos; Digital Chances Golf Day; Winner- Peter Mutinga 40, Collins kaloki 39, Col R. Mbithi 38, Lady winner- Nancy Kariuki 34, Ruth Thyaka 33, Junior Winner- Myles Mwendwa 55 gross, Ryan Kivuti 56, Guest Winner- Edwin Ondieki 33, Nines; Dr Kamala 19, Gilbert 19.