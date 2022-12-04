Jay Sandhu wins Uhuru Shield at Royal

Muthaiga Golf Club’s Jay Sandhu beat a field of 57 leading golfers at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club course, to claim the 2022 Uhuru Shield golf tournament on Sunday.

Sandhu, who has been a regular player at Royal where he started his golfing career though he is a member of Muthaiga, posted an impressive final round two under 70, to beat Kenya Railway Golf Club’s James Kamenchu by a whole 10 shots. Starting with three over par on Friday’s first round, Sandhu moved to the top after posting one under par 71 in the second round on Saturday.

“My game has been very good as I am hitting the ball pretty well though my putting has not been 100 per cent. All the same, I am very happy winning the Uhuru Shield because it has put me at a fairly safe place for next year’s Magical Kenya Open,’’ said Sandhu who plays well at Royal particularly where the course is a bit wet.

The long hitter Kamenchu who had posted rounds of 75 and 74, was not able to finish well as he posted four over par 76 in the final round, for a total of 226. Uganda’s Michael Alunga, currently based at Golf Park posted a 54-hole total of 230 gross to finish third.

Muthaiga Golf Club’s Jay Sandhu in action during Uhuru Shield tournament at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club course in Nairobi on December 4, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Alunga, who is also chasing a place in the Kenya Open, had fired 77 and 78 in the first two rounds before firing three over 75 in the final round, an improvement though coming rather late. He however finished a shot better than Vet Lab Sports Club’s Isaac Makokha and national team captain Dennis Maara. Makokha shot level par 72 in the closing round for 231 while Maara carded 78 to also finish on 231 having shot one over par 73 in the second round.

Taking the first round gross was William Odeck on 78. John Odhiambo and Ebill Omollo clinched the second and third rounds honours on 74 and 71 gross respectively.