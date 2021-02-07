Jay Sandhu takes lead at Muthaiga

Kenya Amateur Stroke play champion Jay Sandhu Sunday shot three under par 68 to lead the field of 64 players into Monday’s second round of the Safari Tour series eighth leg at Muthaiga Golf Club.

Sandhu, from Royal Nairobi and a member at Muthaiga, said he decided to shift base to Muthaiga because its par 71 course is tougher than Karen.

“I have spent couple of weeks here practising because I find this course slightly tougher than Karen even though I will also participate in the final leg of the Safari Tour as playing against top players like the professionals gives me a chance to know if my game is ready for the open," said Sandhu after his round.

He started the day with an early bogey at the par three-second, but levelled at the third, then parred the rest of the holes at the front nine.

It was however at the back nine where he was able to play a low 32 after making birdies at the 12th, 15th and 17th to lead by a shot from Sigona based pro Mohit Mediratta, who fired two under par 69 with birdies at the third, fourth, seventh, and at the 10th and 18th.

He however dropped shots at the 11th, 15th and 17th, having started the day with a bogey at the par four-first hole.

“My plan today was to try and play level par which worked well for me and in the process I was able to make some good putts for a birdie," added Sandhu, who won the Stroke play champion at his home course Royal, after losing to Vet Lab Sports Club’s Isaac Makokha in the final of the Kenya Match Play Championship at Vet Lab.

Visiting Zambian pro Dayne Moore, who is making his debut in the Safari Tour, shot one under par 70 to close day one in third place and just a shot better than Sigona’s John Wangai, who dropped a shot at the par three-second, and later made two successive bogeys at the seventh and eighth, though he closed the nine with a birdie.

Wangai however played the back nine well, rolling in birdie putts at the 11th, 13th, 14th, though bogeyed the long par three-16th, to finish the back nine on two under, which contributed into the day’s 71.

Long hitter Dismas Indiza led a group of three on one over par. The group included home pro Nelson Mudanyi and Thika Sports Club’s Simon Ngige.

Unlike the first round which started late at 11.30am, Monday’s second round, which will decide on the top 20 and ties who will proceed to the last two rounds, gets underway at 8am.

The leaderboard;

Jay Sandhu (A) 68

Mohit Mediratta 69

Dayne Moore (Zam) 70

John Wangai 71

Dismas Indiza 72

Simon Ngige 72

Nelson Mudanyi 72