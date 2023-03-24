Sandhu takes early lead at Muthaiga Open

Home player Jay Sandhu grabbed a one shot half way lead during the opening round of NCBA Bank-sponsored Muthaiga Open at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course on Friday.

Play was suspended for the afternoon section because of heavy rains which flooded some of the greens though action resumed later.

Playing in the morning section, Sandhu did a clean first nine which included two birdies at the third and fourth holes, parred the rest, to carry to the back nine a two under 34. He missed a birdie for a par at the 10th, dropped a shot at the par three-11th, birdied the 12th but made a double at the par three-13th.

He however managed to birdie the 15th and 17th for the day’s two under par 69, to finish ahead of Kiambu’s Michael Karanga who had fired one under par 70.

Karanga, a winner of the first two events of the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series, had started well, picking up four birdies on the third, fourth, fifth and sixth for a low 32. He then birdied the 10th and 12th with a bogey in between. Then trouble started, as he bogeyed from 13th to 16th, recovered only one shot at the 17th though he dropped it at the 18th to close with three over in the back nine.

“I had a terrible game at the back nine, along the way I lost my confidence and dropped some shots I should not have dropped,’’ said Karanga who vowed to recover some shots during the second round on Saturday.

Following Karanga closely was Kenya Amateur Stroke Play Champion and 2022 Golfer of The year John Lejirmah who shot level par 71 in a round that included three birdies all in the opening nine, and three bogeys.

Top junior Njoroge Kibugu carded four over par 75. “ I just lost my swing somehow, but I will try and correct it at the range,’’ said Kibugu who leaves next Thursday for South Africa to try and qualify for the Tour School.

“If I make, then I will turn professional, but if I don’t, I will just continue playing as an amateur,’’ added Kibugu who dropped three shots at the front nine where he managed only one birdie, then picked up a double at the 14th after dropping a shot at 13th.