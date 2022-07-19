Jay Sandhu reigns supreme at Limuru Open

Muthaiga Golf Club’s Jay Sandhu beat veteran golfer Francis Kimani by one shot to claim the Limuru Open at Limuru Country Club on Sunday.

Playing off plus two handicap, Sandhu, who finished second in this year’s Kenya Amateur Match Play Championship at Royal Nairobi Golf, started well at Limuru by firing 72 in the first round.

He made 73 in the second round and despite his final round 78 for a total of 223, Sandhu was still able to beat the former Kenya number one Kimani, who finished second after beating Ruiru Sports Club’s Chris Andrea on countback.

Andrea started well posting two impressive rounds of 69 and 71, but totally collapsed in the final round where he shot 84.

Vet Lab’s Ebill Omollo was fourth on 227, but after beating Edgar Brian and Geoffrey Karioki on countback.

Simon Karari and Isaac Makokha tied on 229, while completing the top 10 were junior golfer Chrispine Owuor and John Kamais on 230 and 232 gross.

At Vet Lab Sports Club, junior golfer Manav Shah clinched the overall title during the Kenya Seed golf tournament. Shah posted an impressive 40 points to beat men winner George Kabuuri on countback.

Allan Mugisha carded 39 points to finish in second place in the men’s section, while leading the ladies was Priscilla Karobia with a score of 37 points. She won by two points from second-placed Beatrice Kamau.

In the guests section, James Githinji produced the tournament’s best score of 44 points to win ahead of Kokayia Pasha on 42 points.

Then Peter Muiruri claimed the seniors prize with a score of 36 points while Nathan Mwangi posted 38 points to emerge as the junior winner, while from the sponsors side, Leonard Kibet produced an impressive score of 39 points to clinch the staff prize.

Summarised weekend golf results

At Kericho Golf Club- Kecoso Golf Day; Overall winner- Abubakar Ondino 41, Daniel Githinji 38, Lady- Kellen Koech 37, Lydia Jebichii 34. Division One- Virender Chadha 38, Peter Terer 37 (2) Charles Siele 38, Wesley Siele 32, (3) Ken Biegon 39, Kipkirui Korir 32. Kecoso Winner- Kennedy Mbogo 34, Lazarus Kemei 28, James Njeru 28, Edwin Ombega 27 cb Dan Kagwe 27. Lady winner- Anne Amran 28, Junior- Edgar Maiyo 37 pts.

At Nanyuki Sports Club; Kenya Wine Agencies; Overall Winner- Purity Githui 42 pts, Men- Winner- Joseph Wainaina 38, Cybrian Bundi 37m Stephen Muteithia 36, Lady winner- Becky Ngatia 40, Helen Kurutu 36, Guest- Anthony Igogo 35, Nines; Titus Wambeti 19, james Warui 20.

At Machakos; Isuzu Golf Day; Overall Winner- Gregory Ndunda 44 pts, Francis Musembi 44, Nathan Ateka 41, Mark Makau 40, Lady winner- Nancy Kariuki 31, Rehema Okal 28, Guest- james Njogu 43, cb John Macharia 43.