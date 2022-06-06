Ismail Gulamal wins Coast edition of Sunset golf event

Ismail Gulamali, a handicap 14 golfer, was in his best form during the weekend as he posted an impressive score of 40 points to beat a field of 205 during the 2022 Sunset golfing Society Coast Edition tournament at the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club course Mombasa.

He won the overall title by two points from Steve Omollo, who carded 38 points to win on countback from Carsar Handa, while finishing third with a score of 36 points was Victor Simbi. Taking the fourth prize was Portash Oloo on 33 points.

Leading the Nyali members was Tom Abwao, who carded 39 points to win by one point from the handicap five Gurbux Singh, while finishing third on 38 after loosing the runner up prize to Singh on countback was Gulamhussein. Arif Imail claimed the fourth prize on 37 points.

On-form Joan Kanjejo carded 36 points to emerge the best Sunset lady, winning by one point from Elizabeth Akinyi, with handicap eight Aisha Duba from Golf Park emerging the best guest on 36 points.

Duba won by two points from Diana Mbuba, while Shay Chauhan took home the junior prize after posting 37 points.

In the subsidiary section, William Kaguta won the longest drive contest for the men, while the ladies' long drive winner was Provia Odhiambo, with Rohit Devani winning the nearest to pin title.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, Sunset Golfing Society (SGS) Chairman James Ondigo said the Society besides organizing golf events to bring its members together, it has also been engaging in CSR activities in the country.

“Recently we handed over financial support to the tune of Sh600,000 to pay school fees for 15 high school students, and we will continue doing so," said Ondigo.

At the Great Rift Valley Lodge and Golf Resort in Naivasha, Steven Njoroge clinched the division one title after posting 34 points during the NCBA golf series. He finished three shots better than Robin Boyd-Moss, who took the second prize.

In Division Two, Keval Maisuria also posted 34 points to win by one point from lady golfer Gilly Fraserr. Among the guests, Emmanuel Wachira from Naivasha Sports Club, playing off handicap 15, was crowned the winner after posting an impressive round of 42 points.

He finished ahead of fellow guest Samuel Muchemi, who played off handicap 27, to card a round of 40 points.

Among the lady golfers, handicap 32 Miriam Smith carded a round of 33 points to emerge the winner, while Pari Maisuria, playing off handicap 22, took the junior title with 38 points.

Among the NCBA staff, Head of Client Services – Retail Banking, Rahab Thuo – playing off handicap 33, was crowned the winner after she carded a round of 37 points.

Winning the nines were Samson Gitau and Rufus Gichuki with 23 and 21 points respectively.

In the nearest-to-the-pin contest, Solomon Mumbi took the top prize; while Alex Gichuki and E Wambui took the honours in the men's and ladies' longest drive contests.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Tirus Mwithiga, NCBA Group Director for Retail Banking said the Series continues to receive great support from participating clubs for both the junior and amateur events.

“It has been a great Series so far and we are pleased to have received a lot of support from the golfing community and from the clubs that have been hosting us, particularly also with the junior series that has been going on as well in parallel to the main amateur series."

The Series now heads to Sigona Golf Club this coming Saturday for the seventh leg.

At Machakos Golf Club, former club chairman Sawarn Singh carded 40 points playing off handicap 15 to claim the overall title during the CIC Corporate golf tournament.

He beat men winner Gerald Muuo on countback, while finishing second in the men’s section was Charles Kikuvi on 39 points, one point better than Geoffrey Ondogo.

The ladies main prize went to Mary Muema, who returned 43 points, to win ahead of Sheila Mbole on 35.

Taking the staff prize was Joseph Kamiri with an impressive score of 39 points, and leading the guests was Emmaculate Mbugua with 36, three better than Hamphrey Kayange. The nines went to Jackson Ndunda on 23 and Moi Lemoshira who carded 21 points.

At Vet Lab, the pair of Jane Kanyi and Joyce Wanjiru posted 45 points to claim the overall prize in the Kabete Ladies Invitaion where Chemutai Kenei and C. Murgor finished second on 44 after beating the pair of Agnes Nyakio and N. Wairimu on countback.

In fourth place with 43 points after a three-way countback was the pair of Sarah Hoare and Rita Njeru.