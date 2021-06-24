International Pairs qualifiers for Mt Kenya region at Nyeri

Action in this year's International Pairs qualifying series heads to Nyeri Golf Club course in Nyeri County this weekend where the top five pairs will qualify for the national finals in August.

Though entries were still being received from the various clubs in Mount Kenya region, over 50 pairs are expected to battle it out for the five slots reserved for the region in the national finals.

Initially, a total of 15 events had been scheduled, however due to Ministry of Health's suspension of sporting activities to curb the spread of coronavirus, four events which were to take place then at Nakuru, Kiambu, Ruiru and Thika Sports Club had to be postponed.

However following some consultation, Kenya Golf Union (KGU) has decided to run two concurrent events in different regions. This will be at Nyali Golf and Country Club in Mombasa, and Nakuru Golf Club on July 24, and Eldoret and Ruiru on August 7.

On the other hand, members of Thika Sports Club and Kiambu have been requested to participate or send pairs to the Ruiru Sports Club event.

Members of Thika and Kiambu are requested to participate in the Ruiru qualifying event. Of the remaining VetLab Sports Club will stage its qualifier on July 3, while Karen will host its qualifier on July 24.

The top three pairs during the national finals, will travel to Portugal for the World finals from October 26 to 30.

This weekend’s tournament - which is the seventh following six others already at Royal, Sigona, Muthaiga, Railway, Nyanza, and Limuru - will bring together players from Nyeri, Nanyuki and Nyahururu Sports Club.

Meanwhile, Nyali Golf and Country Club in Mombasa will be staging the ongoing NCBA golf series where a field over 200 players were drawn to battle it out for a number of prizes being offered.

The event is one of a series of 20 tournaments including two junior events, launched in January and whose first event was hosted by Thika Sports Club on January 30.

Though three events were affected by the suspension of golf activities by the Ministry of Health, action however resumed June 2, for the fourth leg at Sigona Golf Club where handicap 32 Shiv Mandavia carded an impressive score of 45 points to emerge the overall winner.