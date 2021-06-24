International Pairs qualifiers for Mt Kenya region at Nyeri

NCBA Managing Director NCBA John Gachora (right) putts as Charles Omondi cheers on during the launch of a new countrywide amateur golf series on January 27, 2021 at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Though entries were still being received from the various clubs in Mount Kenya region, over 50 pairs are expected to battle it out for the five slots reserved for the region
  • The top three pairs during the national finals, will travel to Portugal for the World finals from October 26 to 30
  • Meanwhile, Nyali Golf and Country Club in Mombasa will be staging the ongoing NCBA golf series where a field over 200 players were drawn

Action in this year's International Pairs qualifying series heads to Nyeri Golf Club course in Nyeri County this weekend where the top five pairs will qualify for the national finals in August.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.