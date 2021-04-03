Injured Woods to miss Masters 20 years after Tiger Slam

In this file photo US golfer Tiger Woods smiles while speaking to the press at the Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland on June 24, 2014. Tiger Woods, a 15-time major champion recovering from injuries suffered last month in a car crash, is making a comeback in golfing videogames, announcing a new deal on March 16, 2021 with 2K.

Photo credit: File | AFP

What you need to know:

  • Woods is recovering at home in Florida after suffering serious injuries when his car flew off the road and flipped several times during the Southern California accident.
  • Hours of surgery were required to repair his shattered lower right leg and ankle, including a rod inserted into his tibia and the use of screws and pins to stabilize the joint.

Augusta, United States

