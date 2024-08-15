Indiza on the prowl in Zambia Legends Championships

Kenya’s senior professional golfer Dismas Indiza tees off Friday in the Zambia Legends Championship at Bonanza Golf Club in Lusaka.

The 55-year-old is making his debut in the World’s Legends Golf Tour, formerly the Professional Golfers Association (PGA) Seniors Tour.

The Kakamega Golf Club player fired in one over a 133m par three- using a wedge during the ceremonial Pro-Am event at the State House course on Wednesday.

Indiza was among some of the professionals invited to the State House for the event. Since the regime of the first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda, the “mini golf course’’ at State House has always hosted golfers visiting the country for an international event to play a ceremonial round of golf.

“I am very excited about having the hole-in-one which earned me a return ticket. This looks like good luck for me for the weekend tournament. I will give it my very best," said Indiza.

He arrived in Lusaka on Monday ready for the Zambia Legends event where at stake will be $350,000 (Sh45 million). Indiza is among four special invitees, courtesy of Legends Tour tournament director Paul Carrigill. Others include Zambia’s senior pros Kelvin Phiri, Mohammed Zulu, and England’s Bill Longmuir.

The tournament’s official curtain-raiser (Pro-Am) was due Thursday followed by the opening round Friday where a field of 60 professionals drawn from different parts of the world will be joined by 30 amateurs to battle it out.

