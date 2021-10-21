Indiza leads ‘Magical Kenya’ race, Ngige a close second

Dismas Indiza

Dismas Indiza follows the progress of his shot from 18th hole fairway during ninth leg of the Safari Tour at Karen Country Club on February 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Both Indiza and Ngige earned 46.5 points at Nyali. The results gave Ngige total points of 213.6 against Indiza’s 218.5.
  • Following the two leading pros is Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi who faltered at Nyali tying for seventh place with fellow Zimbabwean Tranos Muradzikwa. Chinhoi earned 34 points. He now has 194.1 running points based of the past season's percentages.

Thika Sports Club’s Simon Ngige is just five points behind senior pro Dismas Indiza in the “Road to Magical Kenya Open 2022’’ Order of Merit, following his joint second finish in this week’s fourth leg of the Safari Tour Season Four held at the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club course.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.