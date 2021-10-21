Indiza leads ‘Magical Kenya’ race, Ngige a close second

Thika Sports Club’s Simon Ngige is just five points behind senior pro Dismas Indiza in the “Road to Magical Kenya Open 2022’’ Order of Merit, following his joint second finish in this week’s fourth leg of the Safari Tour Season Four held at the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club course.

Both Indiza and Ngige earned 46.5 points at Nyali. The results gave Ngige total points of 213.6 against Indiza’s 218.5.

Following the two leading pros is Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi who faltered at Nyali tying for seventh place with fellow Zimbabwean Tranos Muradzikwa. Chinhoi earned 34 points. He now has 194.1 running points based of the past season's percentages.

In fourth place is Golf Park-based Erick Ooko with 177.3 and Muthaiga’s Greg Snow, who dominated the second season, is placed fifth with 173.6 and has a chance to jump to the top in the remaining four legs that include the Uganda Open to be held at East Africa’s oldest golf course - Entebbe Golf Club - and three local events in January and February.

The top eight local pros in the Order of Merit earn automatic entry to the Magical Kenya Open, a European Tour event.

Meanwhile, another Golf Park player, David Wakhu, who won the Great Rift Valley Resort leg, comes in sixth place with 169.7 points after tying for fourth at Nyali.

Edwin Mudanyi of Vet Lab and Sigona’s Mohit Mediratta, who were both beaten by junior amateur Taimur Malik in the first leg at Sigona, complete the top eight with 118.6 and 112.5 points.

In the local amateur golf scene, the popular Sunset Golfing Society annual Nairobi edition is on at Royal Nairobi Golf Club on Friday involving 200 players.

This will be the first event to be hosted by the recently elected officials of the Society led by new chairman James Ondigo, vice chairman E.Odhiambo, treasurer Felix Ochieng and secretary Caroline Kadikinyi.

Proceeds from the tournament, according to Sunset captain Tom Macakiage, will be channelled to the Schools CSR programme for less fortunate bright boys and girls who are being educated by Sunset.

Elsewhere, the Sunset grand finale will take place at Nyanza Golf Club on December 17 and 18.