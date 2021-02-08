Indiza goes top at Muthaiga course

Big hitter Dismas Indiza Monday found his way to the top of the leader board as a field of 21 players survived the six over par second round cut and will Tuesday begin the hunt for the top prize proper at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course.

The birdie-hungry Indiza, who dropped only one shot at the par four-sixth, had made three straight pars before picking up his first birdie of the day at the fourth.

It was, however his three back to birdies from the seventh to the ninth for a low front nine of three under par, which apparently triggered the day’s six under par 65, with an additional two birdies at the start and close of the back nine.

“Today was not bad at all though it could have been even better if I did not bogey at the sixth. I am happy that today’s round pushed me to the top. The course was playing well and the greens holding well I think because of the morning rains," said Indiza.

He starts Tuesday’s third round with a two rounds total of five under par 137 and in the company of Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi and newcomer in the Safari Tour Dayne Moore from Zambia.

Chinhoi shot four under par 67 to tie with Moore, a regular player in the Sunshine Tour.

Chinhoi blasted four birdies at the front nine’s first, third, fourth and seventh for a four under par 32 at the front nine,

He started the back nine well with a birdie four at the 10th and a late one at the 17th, though he dropped a shot at the 12th and at the home green.

On the other hand, Moore, from Ndola Golf Club in Zambia’s Copperbelt province, shot one under par 70 for a two rounds total of two under par 140 to tie for the second place.

Three other players tied on one under par 141. They include Golf Park’s Tony Omuli, who shot four under par 67 in the second round, while Sigona Golf Club’s John Wangai shot one under 70.

Though he is four shots behind the leader, Wangai said he is out to win the event.

“I have not won any Safari Tour event and if I play the way I played today in the last two rounds, I should finish up at the top. The course was playing well with the greens holding well after the rain," said Wangai.

It was a tough outing for overnight leader Jay Sandhu, who bogeying a number of holes for the day’s 79, to drop to 12th place, though he comfortably made the cut.

The leader board;

Dismas Indiza 72, 65= 137

Robson Chinhoi (Zim) 73, 67= 140

Dayne Moore (Zam) 70, 70= 140

Tony Omuli 74, 67= 141

John Wangai 71, 70= 141

Mohit Mediratta 69, 72= 141

Simon Ngige 72, 70= 142

Greg Snow 74, 69= 143