Indiza carries slim lead ahead of final round at Muthaiga

Mumias based Dismas Indiza carries a slim one-shot lead ahead of Wednesday's final round of the eighth leg of the 2021 Safari Tour golf series at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course.

In Tuesday's round, he dropped two shots in each nine, which translated into one over par 72 for the day and a three rounds total of four under par 209.

He started by missing a par at the par three-second hole, then birdied the fourth and sixth, but hit a bad approach shot at the ninth to drop his second shot of the day.

He, however started the back nine well, rolling in a birdie putt at the 10th. He missed the greens at the 14th after a brilliant three-wood shot, then hit his second shot to the water at the 15th to pick up a double bogey.

He pitched to about a foot from the pin at the 17th for an easy birdie, before three putting the par five-18th for a par after an impressive drive.

“I was going for either eagle or a birdie at the 18th, but I did not get the first putt well. But all in all, my game was not bad and I still have a great chance of winning tomorrow, if I am able to play the way I played in the second round’," said Indiza, who will be joined by Sigona’s Mohit Mediratta and Zambia’s Dayne Moore in the final round which gets underway at 8am.

Mediratta shot two under par 69, his second in the tournament for a total of three under par 210.

He bogeyed the eighth after making birdies at the third and at the par five-seventh, while at the back nine, Mediratta, who is chasing his first ever pro victory, birdied the 12th and 15th, bogeyed the 16th after missing the green, then like Indiza, he also three putted the 18th for a par.

“I enjoyed my round inspite of the few shots I dropped, but I still believe I have a good chance of winning here. All I need is to try and enjoy the round tomorrow, as I am playing with good players, though I would like to play according to my plan and probably try and play a better round," said Mediratta, who praised the excellent condition of the Muthaiga course.

Moore dropped two shots at the front nine with only one birdie the fourth.

At the back nine, he hit a brilliant drive for a nine-iron approach shot for an easy eagle, but soon after, dropped a shot at the par three-11th then hit his driver to he left trees at the 18th, but missed the greens to drop a shot which left him with one over par 72, and a three rounds total of one under par 212.

The leader board

Dismas Indiza 72, 65, 72= 209

Mohit Mediratta 69, 72, 69= 210

Dayne Moore (Zam) 70, 70, 72= 212

Tony Omulli 74, 67, 72= 213

Nyasha Muyambo (Zim) 75, 71, 68= 214

Simon Ngige 72, 70, 72= 214

John Wangai 71, 70, 73= 214

Robson Chinhoi(Zim) 73, 67, 76= 216