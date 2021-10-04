Impressive Karanga wins Tea Fields Trophy

Kiambu Golf Club’s Michael Karanga bounced back to form, to claim the 2021 Tea Fields Trophy golf title at Kericho Golf Club over the weekend.

Playing off plus four, Karanga posted a two day total of 136 gross, to beat Nyali Golf and Country Club’s Adel Balala by a whole 13 shots. Balala had posted a total of 149 having started off badly in the opening round.

Taking the first round gross on 70 gross was Kenya Amateur Match Play champion John Lejirmah of Kenya Railway Golf Club. Finishing second on the first round was Geoffrey Karioki on 71. The second round gross winner was Elly Barno on 73, beating Nelson Koech by two shots.

In the handicap section, Edward Masiga won the first round net on 70, one shot better than Felix Maiyo.

The second round net winner was Collins Kipkirui on a brilliant score of 66 net, winning well ahead of Simion Chepkwony on 72 net.

At Ruiru Sports Club, Kinyua Muchiri emerged the winner of the KDF Golf Association Chairman’s Trophy with an amazing 47 points playing off handicap 17, beating Simon Gichuru by four points. Joseph Wahome took home the prize for the third place prize after returning 41 points.

In the ladies category, Muthoni Njuguna also with 47 points, took the first prize ahead of Janet Mwangi on 41 and third placed Catherine Kamene who carded 39 points.

Taking the first prize among the KDF members was B. Tororei on 43 points, and he won by one point from Allan Barasa, while Dennis Owino and Robert Kibisu were third and fourth with 37 and 36 points respectively.

Leading the guests was Peter Muthiga with 43, one better than Edwin Nyabiba and Vicor Kuria who posted 42 and 41 points. The nines went to Musili William on 20 and Chris Njogu with 22 points.

Ben Omondi won the nearest to pin prize while Chris Andrea and Pauline Mungai were the longest drive contest winners.

Summarised results

At Nyali Golf and Country Club; Roland House Charity competition.;Overall winner- George Mosioma 46pts, Men winner- Omar Lewa 44, Arbanus Kimenye 43, Simon Karemu 42. Lady winner- Gladys Mueni 39, Sharan Sagoo 38, Best Senior Jyoti Doshi 42, Guest winner- Aloise Ogola 34, Hiren Joshi 32, Junior Winner- Aydan Jamal 44. Nines; Bharat Soni 22, Zafir Din 23, Team Winners- A. Kimenye, G. Musioma, Mwai Mariga, Arham Din 156 points.