Impressive Karanga wins Tea Fields Trophy

  • Playing off plus four, Karanga posted a two day total of 136 gross, to beat Nyali Golf and Country Club’s Adel Balala by a whole 13 shots
  • At Ruiru Sports Club, Kinyua Muchiri emerged the winner of the KDF Golf Association Chairman’s Trophy with an amazing 47 points playing off handicap 17, beating Simon Gichuru by four points

Kiambu Golf Club’s Michael Karanga bounced back to form, to claim the 2021 Tea Fields Trophy golf title at Kericho Golf Club over the weekend.

