Kiambu Golf Club’s Michael Karanga Sunday won the Railway Invitation tournament with a three rounds total of four under 212 gross at the par 72 Kenya Railway Golf Club course.

He posted an impressive six under par 66 with a three rounds total of four under 212 gross. Playing with home player John Lejrmah in the final round, he set off well for the day, picking up two straight birdies in the first two holes.