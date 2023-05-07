Impressive Karanga tops Railway Invitation event

Kiambu Golf Club’s Michael Karanga Sunday won the Railway Invitation tournament with a three rounds total of four under 212 gross at the par 72 Kenya Railway Golf Club course.

He posted an impressive six under par 66 with a three rounds total of four under 212 gross. Playing with home player John Lejrmah in the final round, he set off well for the day, picking up two straight birdies in the first two holes.

He made three puttings in the third and eighth holes, but wound up the front nine with a birdie at the par-five-ninth.

Michael Karanga poses with the title after winning the Railway Invitation tournament with a three rounds total of four under 212 gross at the par 72 Kenya Railway Golf Club course on May 7, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

At the back nine, Karanga birdied the 10th, 11th, 13th, 14th and finally picked a birdie on 16th and 18th, cancelling a late bogey at the par three-17th to claim his fourth victory in the 2023 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) Series.

“I feel so honoured, today I play a solid game and I enjoyed myself. I played well with my new driver which made me play well. The problem during the first round was that I was not hitting the greens on regulation. I had a good round on Saturday and today’," said Karanga.

He beat John Lejirmah by a total of 11 shots to take home Sh108,600, while Lejirmah, carded 77 in the final round after making two doubles and three single bogeys in the round where he made two birdies for the day, for a total of 223 gross.

Vet Lab Sports Club’s Ebill Omollo was third on 228, while Muthaiga’s Daniel Kiragu finished fourth on 231, two shots better than Railway’s Fidhelis Kimanzi.

Karanga now leads the KAGC series with a total of 534.4 points, well ahead of Lejirmah who earned 56 points for his second place for a total of 319 points.

Youngster Elvis Muigua of Kiambu is third on 152.2 points, and completing the top four is Dennis Maara, who tied eighth at Railway for 12.4 points and a total of 237.6 points.