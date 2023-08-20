Impressive Karanga just can't stop winning

As expected, Kiambu Golf Club’s Michael Karanga emerged the champion of the 2023 Kenya Amateur Stroke Play Golf Championship at the par 72 Karen Country Club course on Sunday.

He shot three under par 69 in the final round of the NCBA Bank sponsored tournament to finish with an impressive 11 under par277, beating Muthaiga’s Taimur Malik by six shots.

He becomes the first player to win both Kenya’s major golf tiles, having won the Kenya Amateur Match Play Championship at the Great Rift Valley Golf Resort three weeks ago.

“I am so delighted winning the Stroke Play Championship just a few weeks after winning the Match Play. My next target will be to take the 2023 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series Order of Merit, formerly the Golfer Of the Year title," said Karanga, who will skip the Nyanza Open to take part in the Egypt Open.

“Now that I am ranked 95th in the World, I am likely to receive many international invitations which will give me the exposure in need as I prepare for next year’s Magical Kenya Open," he added.

During the final round at Karen, Karanga who started just a shot better than Malik on eight under, played a clean front nine which included a birdie at the sixth hole.

At the back nine, Karanga birdied the 11th and 12th, dropped a shot at the par three-14th, but hit a super approach shot at the par five-15th hole to pick up an easy birdie, and finally he closed the day with a birdie at the 18th to celebrate his first ever stroke play victory.

He earned Sh96,000 plus 205 KAGC series points in addition to 105 bonus points for returning an all under par scores in the four rounds.

“I am still going for pro Kopan Timbe’s record of 11 out of 17 tournaments since there are still more than eight tournaments to play before the end of the season," added Karanga, who is way ahead of the pack in the KAGC order of Merit.

He thanked his sponsors Betika for the great support through out the season.

It was not however a good finish for the youngster Taimur Malik, whose troubles started at the par five-second hole, where he picked up a quick seven, then dropped a shot at the fourth.

He managed to recover one shot at the seventh dropped one more at the 12th with only birdie of the nine coming at the 15th where he did not see the fairways, as he hit his driver the left, fired his approach to tee of 16th hole, just behind a tree though he pictched well to take an easy birdie for the day’s two over par 74 and an all rounds total of five under par 283.

Uganda’s Godfrey Nsubuga finished third with one under par total of 287, just a shot better than Vipingo’s Adel Balala who carded 76 for level par 288.

Malik took home Sh57,600. Defending champion John Lejirmah could only manage an eighth place with 296 gross.