Imperious Karanga claims Muthaiga Open

Kiambu Golf Club’s Michael Karanga Sunday fired one under par 70 in the closing round of the 2022 Muthaiga Open golf tournament to win his first Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series title at Muthaiga Golf Club course.

Karanga, who missed the first three events- Sigona Bowl, Mt Kenya Championship and Windsor Classic, had started the tournament with scores of 73 and 72 on Saturday, while during the final round, he made three birdies in the first nine where he also dropped a shot at the par four-eighth.

There after, Karanga birdied the 10th, but dropped shots over the 11th and 17th for the day’s 70, which gave him a three rounds total of two over par 215 to win by two shots from Royal Nairobi’s Jay Sandhu and home player Njoroge Kibugu.

Related PRIME Teen golf sensation Kibugu awed by star status Golf

Sandhu posted two under par 69 in the closing round for 217 to tie with the youngster Kibugu, who was beaten by Sandhu on countback having shot level par 71.

“I am so happy to win this event, my first tournament this season after missing the first three because of playing in the Safari Tour and the recently concluded Magical Kenya Open.

I am so grateful for the support I have received from my sponsors and the members of Kiambu Golf club," said Karanga, who eared 84 points for his victory.

Meanwhile, taking the first round gross title was Limuru’s Dennis Maara on 72, while Rafael Leming’ani took the second round on 70, same as third round winner Celestin Nsanzuwera of Rwanda.

In the handicap section, Thika’s Athony Mwaura carded 213 nett to win by two shots from home player Collins Adagala and Railway’s Fidelis Kimanzi.

The three rounds nett winners were Hill Kip of Golf Park on 70, Royal Nairobi’s Kevin Juma and Kisii Sports Club’s Geoffrey Karioki on 68 and 69 nett respectively.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, Kenya Golf Union (KGU) chairman Peter Kiguru congratulated youngster Njoroge Kibugu, whose exceptional performance during the recent Magical Kenya Open has greatly shown the need for investment in junior golf.

“KGU and Junior Golf Foundation have partnered with several stakeholders including the Uskids Golf, Safaricom, NCBA Prime Bank and Crown Paints for the promotion of the junior golf development and we continue to engage more," said Kiguru.

"We are sending a team of four boys and three girls to Egypt for the All Africa Junior Team Championship from March 26 to April 1," he added.