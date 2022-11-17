Hunt for KAGC points heads to Kiambu

The chase for points in the 2022 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series now moves to the nine-hole Kiambu Golf Club course in Kiambu County this weekend, for the inaugural Kiambu Open golf tournament.

The 36-hole event, which has attracted a field of 74 players, is one of the three legs which were added in the KAGC national calendar this year. The others are the Golf Park Open which was held in May, and the Malindi Open for the Vasco Da Gama trophy held in August.

Among the players drawn include home player Michael Karanga, who started the season well though his form has dipped particularly since the Victoria Cup between Kenya and Uganda held at Limuru Country.

Karanga has dropped out of the top 10 in the KAGC Order of Merit, and unless he wins the rest of the remaining events including this weekend’s, he is likely to miss a place in next year’s Magical Kenya Open.

Being at home this weekend, Karanga is however expected to play well and so will be the Junior Stroke Play Champion Elvis Muigua also a Kiambu-based player.

Leading the field will be Kenya Amateur Stroke Play Champion John Lejirmah of Railway Golf Club who has already qualified for the Magical Kenya Open.

Others in the line-up included the Kenya based Ugandan Michael Alunga, a winner of the Malindi Open, and the recent Manchester Salver.

Alunga is currently in third place in the KAGC Order of Merit with 436.9 points behind Muthaga’s Jay Sandhu on 474.4 and the leader John Lejirmah (523.1 points).

Others drawn include Isaac Makokha of Vet Lab, Simon Karari of Thika Greens and Ruiru’s Ben Omondi. Missing in action is Limuru’s Dennis Maara, Sammy Mulama of Golf Park and Nyali’s Adel Balala who has also dropped to sixth place in the Order of Merit.

Teeing for the first round is set for 7.30am for those drawn in the morning, and 11.30am for the afternoon draw. The second round will take place on Sunday.

Meanwhile, as the 2022 golfing season enters its home stretch, many clubs in the country wind up their activities by staging Captains and Chairmen’s Prize events this weekend.

Those includes Thika Sports Club, Royal Nairobi Golf, Limuru Country Club. Other events listed for the weekend include the Kenya Ports Authority in Mombasa, the DTB Bank “With Us’’ golf series at Nyanza Golf Club and the SBM Bank tournament at Machakos Golf Club.

Of the Captain’s Prize, the Thika Sports Club event being hosted by Chris Mwenda has attracted a field of over 200 players while a similar field will be at Limuru Country Club for the Lady Captain’s prize (Kezie Kihara).

At the century old Royal Nairobi Golf Club, out-going Chairman Bernard Mwaura has a field of 250 players drawn Friday and Saturday. The event has attracted a big number of sponsors led by Crown Paints, while others are MRM, KWAL, Nestle, Tysons, Riley Falcon, RHS, and Johnnie Walker.

Down at the Coast, the 2022 Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Corporate golf series is finally at its home base at the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club course in Mombasa’s mainland North for the fourth and final leg.

KPA introduced the four circuits series in line with its customer and stakeholder segmentation focus. The first leg in the newly introduced system started in Kakamega in March which brought golfers from both Western and Nyanza Region.

This was followed by the Central/North Rift region in Nakuru while the third leg was held at Muthaiga Golf Club in September where Vet Lab Sports Club’s Dennis Musau beat former Royal Nairobi Golf Club captain Sylvester Odhiambo on countback with 41 points to claim the title.

However, KPA has been sponsoring golf since way back in 2008 though at selected clubs in Nairobi and Mombasa.