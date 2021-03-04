Huge field to honour Ruiru captain

It is celebration time at the Thika Highway-based Ruiru Sports Club this weekend.

A huge field of 280 golfers will be honouring out-going Lady Captain Edith Ngugi who will be hosting the Lady Captain’s Prize golf tournament sponsored by Isuzu East Africa.

It looks a busy month at the club with the main Captain’s (Thomas Mwaura) prize lined up for March 13, and the Chairman’s Prize (Peter Mwaura) on March 20.

For this weekend, Isuzu East Africa has put up an Isuzu MuX worth over Sh7.5 million as special prize for the first player to hole in one at a designated hole.

Other backers for the Ruiru event are Ketepa, the well known quality tea packers and Pacis, a Kenyan insurance underwriter.

“We have lined up lots of goodies for golfers courtesy of our sponsors. The course is playing easy for most players with the well irrigated fairways and greens,” said Edith, who has had one of the most successful year as a lady captain. “With the numbers, we have tightened our protocols to stem the spread of Covid-19,” she added.

Including in the play list are dozens of players from clubs such as Nyeri, Nakuru, Mombasa as well as those from neighbouring counties such as Thika and Kiambu.

Edith will be handing over the mantle to Beatrice Waweru who has been the vice lady Captain for the past 12 months.

Hunting for the top prize among the club’s elite golfers are Frank Munyua, Chris Andrea and Ben Omondi, while Catherine Wambui and Ruth Kamau will lead the charge in the ladies section.

Elsewhere, the NCBA golf series moves to Kitale Golf Club in the North Rift region for the third leg that has attracted a field of 61 players.

The first event in the 20-events series was held at Thika Sports Club, followed by the second leg at Vet Lab Sports Club.

Mombasa Golf Club, the second oldest golf club in the country, will host the Chairman’s Prize tournament that has attracted a field of 104 players including some of the Coast-based professionals Mathew Wahome of Nyali, Vipingo Ridge’s Promise Silla, Bhavi Shah and Malindi’s Samuel Kahindi.