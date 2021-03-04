Huge field to honour Ruiru captain

  • It looks a busy month at the club with the main Captain’s (Thomas Mwaura) prize lined up for March 13, and the Chairman’s Prize (Peter Mwaura) on March 20.
  • For this weekend, Isuzu East Africa has put up an Isuzu MuX worth over Sh7.5 million as special prize for the first player to hole in one at a designated hole.

It is celebration time at the Thika Highway-based Ruiru Sports Club this weekend.
A huge field of 280 golfers will be honouring out-going Lady Captain Edith Ngugi who will be hosting the Lady Captain’s Prize golf tournament sponsored by Isuzu East Africa.

