Huge field for US Kids fifth leg at Thika

An impressive field of 150 junior golfers drawn from various clubs in the country are set for the fifth leg of the US Kids Golf Spring Local Tour at the par 72 Thika Sports Club course on Sunday.

The Tour which has created a lot of interest in junior golf in the country, is jointly organised by the U.S. Kids Golf and the Junior Golf Foundation Kenya (JGF), and sponsored by NCBA Bank as part of its commitment to supporting junior golf development in the region.

This Sunday’s event like the others held, will feature junior golfers aged between 5 and 18 years old who will get an opportunity to showcase their skills and compete against their peers in an age-appropriate competition.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Nelly Wainaina, NCBA’s Group Director of Marketing and Communication, expressed NCBA’s commitment to supporting junior golf development.

"NCBA is proud to support these events as part of our continued commitment towards promoting the development of golf in the country. By giving these junior golfers a chance to play and compete at an early age, our aim is to help them to become better professionals and future stars of the sport in the country. We are looking forward to a successful event and wish our junior golfers the best of luck," she said.

The event is an opportunity for junior golfers to qualify for U.S. Kids Golf international tournaments by earning points for Priority Status.