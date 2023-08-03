Huge field for Ruiru tourney as NCBA Series enters 10th leg

Ruiru Sports Club, which has emerged as one of the most popular corporate golf destinations, comes alive this weekend for the first time since June 10 when the club hosted the Mutcho Corporate golf tournament.

This weekend, the par 73 course situated along the Nairobi/Thika Super highway, will be the venue of the inaugural Dawn To Glow tournament, courtesy of Dominic Kagwe, a founder MD of Down To Glow who said he had decided to host the golf event in order to let golfers know what Down to Glow is all about.

Kagwe said Dawn to Glow (D2G) International was fuelled by the ambition to promote ethical circularity, divert waste away from landfills and oceans in order to contribute to a cleaner environment and reduce environmental impact.

“We have tried to formalise the marginalised waste industry in Kenya, and empowering waste workers at the same time, recognising waste as a valuable resources that can be repurposed and reintegrated into the productive network.

"We aim to transform plastic management, spearheading Kenya's circular economy efforts towards a more sustainable and environmentally conscious future. In the process, we impacted on women who are largely the biggest component of our operations,’’ explained Kagwe.

“Golf as a game has got everything to do with environment. Ruiru Sports club will thus going forward wear a badge of being at the forefront of being responsible for their plastic foot print and taking responsibility for it.’’

Over 200 golfers are drawn in the Saturday event to battle it out for an array of prizes being offered. Club Captain Jessy Ndegwa who is among those expected to offer a strong challenge says the course is in great condition at the moment.

Besides Ndegwa, other golfers to watch include John Kihungu, Job Karanja, Henry Mwaura, Pauline Mungai, Rhodah Mukami among others.

Elsewhere, the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club will host the 10th leg of the country-wide NCBA Golf Series, an event that follows the ninth leg staged at Royal Nairobi Golf Club a fortnight ago where John Odhiambe fired 76 gross to claim the bragging rights.

A field of 250 was drawn for the 10th leg to fight it out for some slots in the grand finale to be staged later on in the year.

The Series aims at promoting the sport of golf across the East African region as the bank also seeks to forge stronger connections with its customers.

“Our aim as NCBA is to have a series that not only showcases the talent of our local golfers but also provides a fun and engaging experience for everyone involved. We believe that the NCBA Golf Series is a unique and exciting platform that will inspire the next generation of golfers and contribute to the growth of the sport in the region," said John Gachora, NCBA Managing Director.

At the par 73 Nakuru Golf Club course, it will be the turn KCB East Africa Golf Tour that has attracted 200 golfers. This is the ninth leg of the Tour that besides Kenya, will also stage events in the East African countries of Uganda and Tanzania.

So far 1000 golfers have participated the events held where also 400 juniors and ladies took part in golf clinics.

Meanwhile, Machakos Golf Club is the venue this weekend of Bayer East Africa, an event that has attracted over 150 golfers who will be teeing off from as early as 6am.

Weekend golf fixtures

Machakos Golf Club



Vet Lab Sports Club

Nakuru Golf Club

Ruiru Sports Club