Huge field for Legendary tournament at Ruiru

The par 73 Ruiru Sports Club course which has no doubt become home of many corporate golf events, will this weekend host yet another big event, the Legendary Golf Tournament.

Coming fresh after last weekend’s inaugural Institute of Public Finance (IPF) tourney, this weekend’s tournament brings together a field of 280 golfers drawn from different clubs in the country.

“We are delighted to host yet another big event that will feature some of the biggest names in the sport this weekend. We have partnered with some of the top corporate brands to organise this amazing tourney that will see the winners grab some fabulous prizes. Our course is in good shape, and the greens offer an enabling environment for players to compete,” said Ruiru Club Captain, Jessy Ndegwa.

Legendary golfers, a multi-disciplinary group of professionals brought together by the beautiful game of golf will compete for the top prizes as organisers promise a fun-filled outing from morning and crown it with live band music in the evening.

According to Captain Ndegwa, some of the corporates expected to power the event include Edlon Group Limited, Corporate Masters, Bransons Kitchen, Grandstart, and AfrInsight Consulting among others.

Fresh from her victory in the IPF tournament last weekend, Tabitha Kiragu an ardent golfer who posted an impressive 42 points to be crowned the overall winner, will be one of the key players to watch including single handicap long-hitting Emmanuel Wachira, Mary Wambui and David Kibui.

“I am looking forward to picking up from where I left last weekend having beaten over 190 top amateurs last weekend, though in know it will be a tough battle against the best golfers in the country. I believe with my experience and good run of form I will emerge victorious in this tourney as well. My swing is there, and I intend to make a statement right from the onset,” said the Ruiru-based Kiragu.