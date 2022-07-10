Home player Tweshe wins Nation Classic Series at Nyali

Nyali Golf and Country Club’s green keeper Salim Tweshe was in excellent form during the weekend’s third leg of the 2022 Nation Classic’s “Road to Dubai Desert Classic series at his home course.

Using his vast knowledge of the course’s condition particularly the pin position, Tweshe produced an impressive 42 points, to claim the overall title. He will now lead Coast’s team of five playes to the grand finale of the series to be held at Ruiru Sports Club in Kiambu County on November 4 where the Coast team will be joined by others from Nyanza, Nakuru, Nyahururu, Nanyuki and Machakos Golf Clubs.

Playing off handicap 19, Tweshe carded 19 points in the front nine despite scratching the par four-second hole. It was at the back nine where Tweshe parred five holes and bogeyed four, for an impressive 23 points to bring his aggregate to 42.

“Being the green keeper, I knew where to place the pin positions and how to approach them, and that played a key role in securing this victory. I am definitely happy winning the Nation Classic event and look forward to the grand finale,’’ said Tweshe.

Taking the men’s first prize was Michael Kariuki playing off handicap 24. He posted 39 points though he won after beating second-placed Tetsuo Hashiguchi who had also posted 39 points. Hashiguchi was not however present during the prize giving ceremony so his prize went to D.J. Maru who had carded 38 points.

In the ladies section, former lady captain at Mombasa Golf Club and currently the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) Coast representative Mary Mariga playing off handicap 16 carded 39 points to beat second-placed Pauline Gachihi on countback.

Nation Media Group Chairman Dr Wilfred Kiboro emerged the best among the staff as he posted 27 points, to beat Duncan Mbuthia by one point for the staff prize. Kiboro who said his woods just refused to work for him, was however happy with his scores.

“The course was in very good condition and I had a good company which included the club Captain Zafir Din. We had happy a good time though my woods just could not work for me,’’ he said.

It was a fine outing for junior golfer Nathan Ngweno, who is trying to get a college outside the country, as he produced a brilliant score of 40 points playing off handicap nine to claim the junior title.

Ngweno, who has been in a golf school in South Africa along with another Nyali junior Andrew Wahome, dropped a shot at the par five- first hole, but managed to pick up three pars and a birdie thereafter for 20 points.

The back nine was not as easy for Ngweno whose game has improved tremendously. He parred the first two holes at the back nine but bogeyed the 14th, 16th and 18th to also finish on 20 points.

The last time Nyali hosted the Nation Classic in 2019, Ngweno emerged the overall winnef of the event.

Leading the guests was Joe Kahindi on 38 points followed in second place by Simon Karemu on 33 points. A total of 193 players had teed off though only 171 returned their cards.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, Dr Kiboro thanked the club management for putting up an excellent event. “We are delighted to be back at Nyali. These events gives us an opportunity to meet our customers in every region we go. It gives us a chance to get the right feedback, and at the same time be able to understand the needs of the people. Please continue using our various products,’’ said Kiboro who thanked all the partners who have been working together with the Nation Media Group in this year’s series.

Accompanying Kiboro during the event included some senior managers as well editors. The top excecutive included NMG director Louis Otieno, Finance Director Richard Tobiko, Head of circulation George Kihuria, Head of External Affairs Clifford Machoka, while the editors included Nation Managing Editor Bernard Mwinzi, and Managng Editor Sports, Elias Makori,.

The Nation this weekend teamed up with Bright Spark, Unga Group PLC, Jambojet, Premier Hospital and Premier Foods.