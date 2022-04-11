Home player Nyaga wins NCBA Golf Series in Kitale

Kitale Golf Club's Kevin Nyaga carded a round of 41 points on Saturday to claim the Division One title of his home club's leg of the 2022 NCBA Golf Series.

He played two shots better than club-mate, Emmanuel Omonya, who finished second in the category. Division one players rank between handicaps zero to 15.9.

In the second division for handicap 16 to 24.9, John Bore Chemogos also posted 41 points to emerge the winner, edging out Josephine Chesang on countback.

In the third division, comprising of golfers playing off handicap 25 and higher, Jason Angote carded 43 points to beat David Kipsaita by two points.

Among the ladies, Mercy Njuguna carded 39 points to win as Carlos Wakoli edged out the rest of the field to take top honours among the juniors. In the longest drive contest, Phillip Shiharsy and Phyllis Kisuna emerged the winners.

In the Nines, Clara Chesire and Patrick Thuo posted 23 points and 22 points in the first and second nines, as Elisha Mwei took the top honours in the nearest-to-the-pin contest.

Among the staff, NCBA's Group Director for Retail Banking, Tirus Mwithiga was crowned the winner having carded a round of 30 points.

The Series moves to the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort over the coming Easter weekend for the fourth leg.

The event will feature a junior golf tournament where over 70 juniors from Kenya and Uganda, aged six to 18 years will participate. The event is organised in partnership with the US Kids Golf and will serve as a qualifier for the Venice Open, which will be held in August this year.

At the nine-hole Nanyuki Sports Club course, home player Moses Muthoki led his team of Peter Rimui, Purity Githui, and Jadiel Muriungi to emerge the overall winners of the Johnnie Walker Golf Series, having carded a combined 107 points.

The team of John Mathai, Gen. Peter Waweru, Luka Mwangi, and Francis Mathenge returned a combined score of 102 to finish second after beating the team of Kevin Kabugi, Robert Gachai, Richard Kabugi and Marlin Ndegwa on countback.

Commenting on his team’s win, Moses Muthoki said: “My team played really well. We luckily all got really good shots which played to our advantage. We are delighted to have won this leg and heading to Muthaiga for the Eagles Round. Hopefully, we can make it to the Grand Finale and ultimately win the Series main prize which is a trip to the Gleneagles Golf Course in Scotland.”

In other results, handicap 17 Justus Mugaa carded 41 points to emerge the winner in the men’s category. He beat James Warui, who scored 39 points to finish second in the category.

In the Ladies’ category, handicap 36 Jenny Wachuka scored 33 points to claim top honors, ahead of Samantha Mathui who returned 30 points.

In the Nines, Mark Kirimu and Gurung Tek emerged winners, having scored 22 and 21 points in the first and second nines respectively.

At the same time, Peter Rimui and Dr. Samantha Mathu were the stars in the Longest Drive Challenge in the Men’s and Ladies’ Categories respectively.

Meanwhile, Denis Munene claimed the honours in the Nearest-to-Pin Challenge.

KBL’s Mountain Region Representative Merab Alem said; “We are pleased to see a great turnout at the tournament, which is precisely what we set out to achieve through this Series. We want to make golf a revered sport in the country and have more players appreciate and participate in it. EABL has established itself as one of the biggest supporters of sports in Kenya.”

At Ruiru Sports Club, lady golfer Salome Mwaura, playing off handicap 20, posted 43 points to clinch the overall title in the Chairman’s Prize (Peter Mwaura).

Taking the men’s title was Dr. Terra Sadimu, who posted 40 points, to win ahead of John Njenga and S.G. Njuguna on 38 points.

In category two, J.K. Maigua posted 42 to win ahead of J. Wambugu and third placed E. Waithaka, while Duncan Gateru won category three on 36 points.

The nine winners were Paul Njeru on 25, Wanjiku Mwangi on 23 and Dr. E. Karanja on 21, as well as Jane Kanari who carded 20 points.

In the ladies section, Lucy Kwendo won with 40 points, beating Judy Nyambura by one point, while Pauline Mungai was third on 37 points. The category two winner was Mary Kairu on 40, one point better than Margaret Kamau on 39, while Janet Mwangi on 37 was third.

Leading the KCB staff was Millicent Mello who carded 39 points to win ahead of Dickson Kaburi on 35, while B. Tororei was the best KCB Customer on 36.

Patrick Theche emerged the gross winner on 27 and sponsor winner was Davies Mukuria on 27. Kiambu’s Lucy Gachimbiri was the best lady guest with a score of 39 points.

Summarised weekend golf round up results;

At Nyali Golf and Country Club; March Mug and Medal; Winner (A) Andrew Wahome 71 nett, William Kaguta 72, Jimmy Kingori 78. (B Division) Clem Agina 69, Sanjay Kotecha 70, Anuj Nager 72, (C) David Soares 70 cb Aydan Jamal 70, (D) Mwai Mariga 71. Best Gross- Andrew Wahome 74, Ladies Medal- Rasmeet Kaur 66, Susan Stokes 72, Alyssa Jamal 75, (B) Harsimran Kaur 71, Alice Wahome74, Perviz Barnsley 75.