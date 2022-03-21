Home player Mukhanji reigns supreme in KPA golf series

Home player Joel Mukhanji was in his best form during the weekend posting an impressive 43 points to claim the overall title during the Western Kenya edition of the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) corporate golf series at the nine-hole Kakamega Golf club course.

In a tight finish, handicap 20 Mukhanji won by the narrow margin of one point from second placed Felix Oketch who had posted 42 points.

Taking the first division for handicap 0- 15 was Rosemary Angote with a score of 40 points, with Logan Busolo also on 40 taking the men’s title.

Leading in the second division (handicap 16 to 30) was Nyanza Golf Club’s Elizabeth Akinyi on 41 points, while Griffin Owino took the men’s title with a score of 40 points.

The third division title went to Valentine Gari, who carded 42 points to claim the ladies title, with Kelvin Wakwabubi emerging the men winner on 40 points.

Leading the KPA staff was Charles Odoo on 32 points, one better than Japheth Obonyo, while in third was Amos Mbubi.

Leading the KPA guests was John Githuka with a score of 28 points after beating former Kenya Golf Union chairman Ben Omuodo on countback. Florence Irungu was third on 25 points.

The two nine awards winners were Dr Irene Ashioya and Betty Bisonga 23 and 21 points respectively.

Nyali’s Hawi Odoo took the junior title with a score of 36 points and finishing second was Kakamega’s Briskern Amusala with 33 points. Allan Mola took the men’s longest drive while winning the ladies title was faith Chemutai of Kitale. David Omollo and Anyoka Bosire claimed the nearest to pin awards.

Johnnie Walker Golf Series

Down at Nyali Golf and Country Club in Mombasa, former club chairman Christine Okoth, Florence Karimi, Martin Ombura and Mburu Kariuki carded a combined score of 131 points to be crowned the overall winners of the 11th leg of the Johnnie Walker Golf Series held over the weekend.

Claiming the second position was the team of Jon Stokes, Pauline Gachihi, Mary Kandu and Petronilah Kalee, who managed a combined 128 points on countback from the team of Joyce Masai, Alice Wahome, Martin Wahome and Lumatete Muchai, who also combined for a score of 128 points to seal the second runners-up position.

Meanwhile, Naveed Arif carded 43 points to emerge the winner in the men’s category, beating Peter Gathuri who posted 38 points to claim the second position.

In the ladies category, Provia Othiambo, posted 43 points to claim the top honours ahead of Harsimran Kaur who scored 40 points.

Clinching the nines were Susan Mwangi, who scored 23 points in the first nine, and Anthony Kariuki also scored 23 points in the second nine.

In the longest Ddive contest, Charles Rob and Provia Odhiambo emerged respective winners in the men’s and ladies categories, while Moses Wanjohi claimed top honors in the Nearest to the Pin challenge.

The event attracted a field of 153 players, who braved the hot coastal conditions, to battle it out for the qualifying positions.

The top three teams now join the list of other qualifiers for the– Eagles Round at Muthaiga Golf Club, as they aim to make the cut to play in the Series’ Grand Finale, where a fully paid-up trip to the iconic Gleneagles Golf Course in Scotland will be up for grabs.

Leah Mwanzia, KBL’s Coast Regional Sales Representative said: "We are delighted to be at this stage of the competition as it means that we are edging closer to our ultimate destination - Gleneagles. We head towards the semi-finals at Muthaiga Golf Club in May and later on play at the Grand Finale at the iconic Gleneagles Golf Course in Scotland.

"This competition is a fantastic opportunity for the best of our local golfers to experience Gleneagles which is a true bucket-list destination for both golfers and non-golfers alike. I believe that winners from this leg will represent the club very well at the finals," she said.