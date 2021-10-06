Home player Merali wins JGF Sigona edition

Seventeen-year-old Adnan Merali of Sigona Golf Club displays the trophy he won during the Junior Golf Foundation series, Sigona edition on October 5, 2021 where he shot an impressive one under par 71.

  • Playing off handicap three in the 15-17 years category, Merali shot an impressive one under par 71 gross.
  • The nett winner in that category was Asa Dinkins who posted gross 84 for nett 78. Leading in the top 18-21 category was David Murigi, a handicap one player who shot one over par 73 gross, to claim the gross title in that division.

Home player Adnan Merali emerged the best in the field of 30 handicapped juniors aged six-20 years during the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) series, Sigona edition at the par 72 Sigona Golf Club course on Wednesday.

