Home player Merali wins JGF Sigona edition

Home player Adnan Merali emerged the best in the field of 30 handicapped juniors aged six-20 years during the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) series, Sigona edition at the par 72 Sigona Golf Club course on Wednesday.

Playing off handicap three in the 15-17 years category, Merali shot an impressive one under par 71 gross.

The nett winner in that category was Asa Dinkins who posted gross 84 for nett 78. Leading in the top 18-21 category was David Murigi, a handicap one player who shot one over par 73 gross, to claim the gross title in that division.

Related Chinhoi takes third round lead at Vet Lab Safari Tour Golf

Vet Lab Sports Club’s Steve Orinda, one of the top junior players who had also featured in the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) senior series, now playing off handicap two fired three over par 75 gross which could only give him the nett title on 73 nett.

In the 12-14 years category, Hansil V Tank posted gross 86 to claim the gross title with handicap 34, as Karoki Mathu won the nett on 69 nett.

In the 11 years and under with handicaps, Nehemiah Dinkins claimed the gross title with a score of 90 gross, with Muriithi Gatu taking the nett crown on 71 nett.

In the non-handicap division which attracted 18 players, the nine to 11 years who played nine holes, Wanjiku Mathu emerged the winner with 60 gross.

In the eight years and under who played six holes, Anthony Njuguna was the winner on 35 gross followed in second place by Ethan Mwangi on 41 gross.

Taking the first prize in the 12-14 years category was Andrew Njuguna with a score of 122 gross playing 18 holes while Peter Mbithi took the title in the 15 years and over playing off 18 holes where he carded 117 gross.

Entries in the Sigona event had been received from Sigona, Muthaiga, Limuru, Karen, Golf Park, Kiambu, Kisii, Nakuru, Vet Lab, Royal Nairobi, Mombasa, Ruiru, and Nyali.