Home player Gitau wins Chairman's Prize at Naivasha

The handicap-11 Gitau, posted 19 points in each nine, to remain a point clear of his nearest challenger Antony Ngigi, who took the runners-up prize though after beating Kevin Kiongo on countback

Meanwhile in the ladies section, Tabitha Kiragu, playing off handicap 18, carded 37 points to claim the top honours, two points ahead of her nearest challenger Medrine Kariuki who took the second prize

The tournament besides Naivasha Sports Club, was open to all men and lady golfers from the Central Rift Clubs of Nakuru, Njoro, Nyahururu, and as far away as Kiambu







