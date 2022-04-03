Home player Gitau wins Chairman's Prize at Naivasha
Home player Samson Gitau carded an impressive round of 38 points to beat the field of 84 players and carry home the overall title in the Chairman’s Prize golf tournament presented by Konza Technopolis at the Naivasha Sports Club at the weekend.
The handicap-11 Gitau, posted 19 points in each nine, to remain a point clear of his nearest challenger Antony Ngigi, who took the runners-up prize though after beating Kevin Kiongo on countback.
The club’s captain Joseph Waigwa, who had won the second edition of the Konza InvesTeeing Series at Karen Country Club last year, missed the Chairman’s Prize tournament which was held for the first time after a three-year absence owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile in the ladies section, Tabitha Kiragu, playing off handicap 18, carded 37 points to claim the top honours, two points ahead of her nearest challenger Medrine Kariuki who took the second prize.
On the other hand, Esther Njau, playing off handicap 27, posted an impressive score of 41 points to emerge the best guest lady, one point ahead of Irene Kamutu who came home second.
The tournament besides Naivasha Sports Club, was open to all men and lady golfers from the Central Rift Clubs of Nakuru, Njoro, Nyahururu, and as far away as Kiambu.
Speaking at the tournament, Stella Muhoro, Chief Manager of Business Development and Innovation at Konza Technopolis lauded the impressive turnout for the tournament and noted that KoTDA will carry out more tournaments in the country as part of their approach to create more awareness on the investment opportunities at Konza.
“We are excited to be here today for the fifth edition of the Konza InvesTeeing Series that seeks to take the message of Konza to all Kenyans that we are open for opportunities for investments. We would also like to interact with Kenyans to make them feel that this is a project for Kenyans too. We have interacted with many potential investors today and we plan to do the same with many others in many parts of the country,” she said.
During the tournament, the Club’s Chairman Rahab Mwihaki expressed delight at the large number of players who participated in the Chairman’s Prize and lauded the support of the sponsors.
“We had an opportunity to host a wonderful event supported by Konza Technopolis and other sponsors today. We had a turnout of 84 golfers and over 50 guests and this means so much to us considering it’s on a Saturday and we have not held this tournament for long. I would like to thank everyone for making this event a success, further cementing our efforts towards making this club alive again,” she said.
The Konza InvesTeeing Golf Series, whose inaugural edition was held on September 25, lats year in Machakos, have also visited Karen, Eldoret and Nyali Golf and Country Club in Mombasa.