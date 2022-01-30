Home player Bundi wins Nanyuki Safaricom Golf Tour

  • Bundi beat two other players on countback with an impressive score of 39 points, to emerge as the overall winner of the first leg of the Safaricom Tour at Nanyuki Sports Club
  • He posted 19 points in the opening nine which included two birdies on both the par fives and a bogey at the par three-third
  • Meanwhile, taking the ladies top prize was Marion Githinji who posted 33 to win by one point from Dr Susan Ngure, with Martin Njuguna emerging the staff winner on 28 points

Cyprian Bundi, one of the leading golfers at Nanyuki Sports Club,will lead the Mount Kenya region team to the 2022 Safaricom Golf Tour grand finale to take place at Vipingo Ridge’s Baobab Course in August.

