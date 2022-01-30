Home player Bundi wins Nanyuki Safaricom Golf Tour

Cyprian Bundi, one of the leading golfers at Nanyuki Sports Club,will lead the Mount Kenya region team to the 2022 Safaricom Golf Tour grand finale to take place at Vipingo Ridge’s Baobab Course in August.

Playing off plus one handicap, Bundi beat two other players on countback with an impressive score of 39 points, to emerge as the overall winner of the first leg of the Safaricom Tour at Nanyuki Sports Club course on Saturday.

“I can’t just explain how happy I am winning this tournament and qualifying for the grand finale. I sincerely thank the club management for the support they have given me, support that has enabled me to play this game of golf,’’ said Bundi, a former caddie of the club who was promoted and given full membership.

He posted 19 points in the opening nine which included two birdies on both the par fives and a bogey at the par three-third. At the back nine, Bundi dropped a shot at the 11th but managed to birdie the 13th and 14th and again the two long holes 16th and 17th for 20 points.

He beat men winner Moses Muthoki also on 19 and 20 and the second-placed player in the men’s section Maina Thumbi who carded 20 and 19 to also finish on 39 points. The three were just a point better than defending champion Richard Kabugi.

Meanwhile, taking the ladies top prize was Marion Githinji who posted 33 to win by one point from Dr Susan Ngure, with Martin Njuguna emerging the staff winner on 28 points.

Mutahi Muriithi won the men’s longest drive while winning the ladies longest drive prize was Purity Githui. Taking the honours for having returned the best nine score on either nine was club captain William Njoroge on 22 points.

The going was however tough for Jane Mathu who could only manage 18 points, to win the Piga Mingi prize. A total of 88 players participated in the event.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, Jackson Mutua, Safaricom’s head of Nairobi West and Mt Kenya region, said Safaricom has invested over a billion shillings in various sporting events during the past two decades and that Safaricom brand has become synonymous with sports ranging from football, athletics, motorsport, rugby to golf and charity runs.

“When it comes to the sport that has brought us here today, we have been a big supporter of various golf initiatives across the country. This includes CSR-based golf events, global events such as Kenya Open and Ladies Invitational in Vipingo as well as our own events such as the Safaricom Business Golf Series. The events have given our brand the opportunity to support communities and connect with our customers,’’ said Mutua.

”In line with our ambition to be the biggest supporter of communities, we now have an opportunity to make golf more accessible by focusing on youth. We truly believe in the power of sports in transforming lives especially for the youth.’’

He however said Safaricom cannot achieve the ambition on its own and that is why it has partnered with Junior Golf Foundation, Kenya Golf Union and the National Caddies Association.