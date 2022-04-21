History in the making at Karen

The par 72 Karen Country Club course will for the very first time, stage a Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU) “Golfer of the Year’’ event this weekend.

Lady captain Martha Vincent said the KLGU allowed the club to host one of the Ladies Open events in the country two years ago, but the competition did not take place because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have not been able to understand over the years why Karen Country Club, which is one of the leading clubs in the country, has hosted major events such as the Magical Kenya Open, Karen Masters, and Karen Challenge for the men and the Nancy Millar Trophy for the ladies, but not a KLGU Golfer of the Year,’’ said Vincent.

She said the campaign to have a Ladies Open tournament, started when Rose Mambo was then the Lady captain.

“We are most grateful that the union gave us the go ahead to host a Ladies Open event just like other clubs in the country,’’ Vincent said.

“We feel honoured by the overwhelming support and love given by all Ladies. The tournament will be one of a kind and promises to be an event that the ladies will talk about throughout the year.’’

And the inaugural one- day tournament, sponsored by EPIC, which the Karen ladies have been waiting for the past two years, has attracted a big field of 212 drawn from literally every club in the country.

Some some of the leading players are in the mix including Vet Lab’s Mercy Nyanchama, Agnes Nyakio and Frankie Gichuru.

Other are Mwongeli Nzioka of Limuru, Naomi Wafula of Kitale, Eldoret’s Esther Chumo, and Royal Nairobi’s Ashley Awuor and Rachel Chebukati.

Half of the field is drawn in the morning on both first and 10th tees while others will be battling it out in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, the ‘Road to Gleneagles’ Johnnie Walker Golf Series now heads to the Western region this weekend for the 16th leg, at Kakamega Golf Club course where over 100 players drawn from the Western region will battle it out for the three slots in the semi-finals of the series.

The 15th leg was held last Saturday at the nine-hole Kiambu Golf Club course where the quartet of Peter Kaburu, Henry Ruhohi, Peter Njuguna, and Lucy Gichimbiri, jointly scored a remarkable 119 points to clinch the overall title.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, EABL Marketing Manager for Spirits, Josephine Katambo said: “We are delighted to be taking this tournament to the Western region. So far, the series has produced 45 winning teams who will compete at the Eagles Round in May and we are very proud of the progress we have made so far."