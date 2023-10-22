History as Karanga breaks Timbe's 20-year record at Karen

Kenya’s leading amateur golfer Michael Karanga finally managed to break pro Kopan Timbe’s 20 year old record of 11 wins out of 17 events, after winning this year’s JTL Karen Challenge golf tournament at the par 72 Karen Country Club on Sunday.

Starting the final round in the leading group of Mombasa’s Sammy Mulama and lady golfer Joyce Wanjiru, Karanga despite bogeying three holes, he still managed to shoot level par 72 thanks to two birdies at the front nine and one at the back nine, for a three rounds total of one over par 217.