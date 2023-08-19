High-flying Karanga holds on to lead in Stroke Play tourney

Kiambu Golf Club’s Michael Karanga remained at the top of the leader board, this time on his own, going into the final round of the 2023 Kenya Open Amateur Stroke Play Championship at the par 72 Karen Country Club course.

Playing with Vipingo Ridge’s long hitting Adel Balala and Muthaiga’s Taimur Malik, Karanga shot two under par 70 in a thrilling round that attracted a crowd of Karen members and some of Karanga’s colleagues in the tournament.

And his journey started with back-to-back birdies at the first and second holes, added one more at the sixth, but picked up a double bogey at the ninth after hitting his approach shot to the edge of the left-side green bunker. He had no shot so was forced to chip within the bunker, come out with four.

He made two putts to drop from eight under par to six, having dropped a shot at the eighth. He however recovered with two birdies at the 13th and 15th. He missed the green at the 16th to drop to seven under par. Then came what he described as the day’s best hole at the 17th.

He hit his driver to the centre of the fairways, attacked the pin with a solid 52-wedge to about six inches, to miss a two club, for a drop in birdie, finished with a par at the 18th after poor tee shot, for a three rounds total of eight under par 208 going into the final round of the NCBA Bank sponsored championship.

“I am happy so far with my game, I really wanted to finish with a low score, though the double bogey just spoiled my plan. All the same, I am happy with my score at the 17th where I missed a two club by inches," said Karanga, who wants to win the tournament and complete a double in the major events.

Malik, on the other hand, birdied the third, 10th and the 18th but dropped shots at the fourth and eighth for one under par 71 and a total of seven under 209, just a shot behind the leader.

Adel Balala, meanwhile, tied with Vet Lab’s Isaac Makokha on four under par 212 after rounds of 70 and 67 respectively.

Godfrey Nsubuga from Mehta Golf Club in Uganda, was on his own in fifth place with two under par 214.

The fourth and final round is set for 8am with the leading group of Karanga, Malik and Adel Balala set to tee off at 10.50am.