Hawi, Nyambogo shine in Kisumu leg of Safaricom Junior tour

Twelve-year-old Cindy Hawi and Lucas Nyambogo, 20, were the stars during the Safaricom Golf Tour junior event at the par 70 Nyanza Golf Club course in Kisumu on Sunday.

The duo recorded an outstanding 95 and 85 gross respectively to emerge the best in their respective divisions in the event which attracted a field of 50 juniors.

“I started playing golf last year after developing the passion from my mum. She has been very supportive and always encouraging me to keep going. Golf is a fun sport and you get to learn a lot as a player, hence I encourage my fellow juniors out there to try it.

Related Lubanga and team clinch 12th leg of Johnnie Walker series Golf

The tournament was fun and I thank Safaricom for this junior event as it helps young golfers like me showcase and grow our talents," said Cindy Hawi.

Playing in the girls' category eight years and under, Audrey Amor produced an impressive gross of 62 to lead her group.

Whereas in the boys’ category 13-14 years, John Mando scored 95 gross to finish ahead of his closest challenger Elvis Presly, who finished second after garnering 99 points.

In the 11 Years division, 11-year-old Wayne Otieno scored 92 to lead his team, as Emmanuel Mogute finished second with a score of 95 gross, just two shots behind Otieno.

In the 9-10 years old category, Pendo Sang emerged the best girl after scoring 56 gross, while Karani Gachohi emerged the best boy in the boys’ category after scoring 42 points.

The fifth leg of the Safaricom golf Tour heads to Machakos Golf Club on April 9 and 10, before proceeding to the Eldoret Golf Club.

At Limuru Country Club, a total of 125 juniors participated in the Uskids local tour on Sunday. Zandro Obiero emerged the winner in the Six years and Under Boys' category with a score of 48 gross, one better than Ivan Kipyegon Kimutai.

James Tino Macakiage was third on 56, with Ethan Wachira finishing fourth on 58. Nathan Mwai took the fifth position on 63 gross.

In the Boys' seven years section, Jeff Kibe tied with Mikhail Ladak on 61, while finishing third was Paren Reel on 68.

The eight-years division winner was Adam Nesbit with a score of 54 gross, which was five shots better than Lewi Tilahun, and in third place was Niam Shah on 70 gross.

Gitonga Gitobu topped the list in the nine-years category with a score of 47, beating Aron Varma by 10 shots, as Ryan Njuguna on 59 was third, while Shuhan Peng finished fourth on 62. Joven Reel completed the top five on 64 gross.

On the other hand, Amar Shah topped the 10 Years division with a score of 40, three shots better than Benny Dinkins.

Kumaylabbas Jaffer was third with a score of 48, while Maina Kaniu was fourth on 50, just a shot better than Chris Ihugo.

Justin Ngeera, as expected, topped the 11 Years division with a score of 82, winning by six shots from Mwathi Gicheru, while Aidan Gachora was placed third on 90 followed in fourth and fifth places by Ethan Mbogo and Cyrill Obiero on 92 and 94 respectively.

In the 12 Years' division who also played 18 holes, Mitansh Thacker emerged the winner on 86 gross, beating Mehemiah Dinkins by a shot.

Ronan Patel came home third on 88 and Kayden Wissanji was next on 94. In fifth place was Kevin Shi on 100.

Jelani Kihanya beat Hansil Tank by one shot on gross 83 to win the 13 to 14 category, as Kimani Gicheru on 90 gross was third and in fourth was Calvin Opati on 94. Parv Kavia and Junaid Manji tied for fifth place on 96.

Taking the top prize in the last boys' category (15-18) was Asa Dinkins with a score of 83, beating Kelvin Anyien by two shots, with Lee Kimathi and Ryan Mutinda tying third on 91 gross.

In the Girls' category, Ashley Gachora won the eight years and under with a score of 45, followed in second place by Ziana Korda 52, with Aria Dodhia coming home third on 54. Irene Asiyo and Aarna Mengi followed in fourth and fifth with scores of 58 and 60.

Kanana Muthomi dominated the nine to 10 category winning with a score of 41, ahead of Nyawira Macharia, who came second on 52, while Wanjiku Mathu was third on 54. Taking the fourth and fifth prizes were Ashley Muyela and Malaika Kasio on 56 and 58 gross.

In the 11 to 12 years section, Rohini Shah produced a brilliant score of 76 gross, the best in the tournament, to claim the title ahead of Audrey Gachora on 92.

Cherono Kipkorir tied with Bianca Mwangi on 95 for the fourth place, and taking home the fifth prize was Sophia Nesbitt with 99 gross.