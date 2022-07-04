Handicap 7 Awuor calls the shots at Royal Club

Home player Ashley Awuor emerged top during the weekend’s Ladies Open at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club course.

Playing off handicap seven, Awuor shot four over par 76 gross to beat Kiambu’s Joyce Wanjiru by one shot in the event sponsored by Stanbic Bank and a host of other sponsors.

Wanjiru eventually clinched the “A” division title though after a close encounter with Channelle Wangari of Vet Lab, and Golf Park’s Nancy Wairimu whom she beat on countback.

Finishing in fourth place with a score of 79 gross was Mercy Nyanchama of Vet Lab, while taking home the B division title was Cherono Kipkorir with a score of 93 gross.

She won by one shot from Kaye McLiwane who took the runner up prize, with Veronica Muthiani on 95 gross coming home third, just a shot better than fourth placed Satah Mkok.

In the net section, Anne Kanyori fired net 69 to beat Naomi Wakesho and Belinda Wanjiru on countback, with Njeri Kariuki finishing fourth on 70 nett.

In the “B” division, Wanjiru Maingi beat Catherine Mburugu on countback with net 68, while Agnes Muchemi on 69 finished third though after beating Ruth Mwangi on countback.

The “C” division net title went to May Makonyango with a impressive score of 64, winning by a shot from Marie Mugo while Jackline Kaisha finished third on net 70.

At Nandi Bears Golf Club, the Club’s green keeper Peter Terer made full use of knowledge of the course to post ve 44 points, beating a field of 130 players to emerge the overall winner of the Kenya Seed Company tournament.

Terer, playing off handicap 12 and who was in the flight of Elisha Oyunga, J. Mukhanji and Dr Joh Kibosia, thanked Kenya Seed Company for bringing the event to Nandi Bears, while he also played well courtesy of his coach Nelson Koech and the support of club captain Dr Kimeli Mutai Kenduiwo as well as Elly Barno.

Junior Tanui shine

“My team-mates really motivated me and in particular Dr Kibosia and I am very happy emerging the winner in this event,” said Terer, who won well ahead of the club vice chairman David Sum who had posted 39 points after beating Sosten Biwott and Collins Kebenei on countback.

Zaddock Tanui, a junior golfer, took the “B” division title with a score of 39 points while taking the “C” division was Winny Cheruiyot on 34 points.

Former Kitale Golf Club captain Stephen Malakwen emerged the staff winner and leading the guests was Isaac basweti on 39 points.

Kericho Golf Club lady captain triumphed in the ladies’ section where she posted 38 points while Luke Siahi and Faith Chemutai won the longest drive contest, with the nearest to pin prize going to H. Ndegwa, with Elvis Koech taking the junior title.

Meanwhile, during the July Mug and Medal event at Nyali Golf and Country Club, Jimmy Kingori fired net 71 to claim the “A” division title ahead of Martin Ombura on 72 and Vimnal Ranpura on 74.

In B division, Aloise Ogolla shot net 69 to win by three shots from Clem Agina, with Jatin Malde finishing third on 73 nett.

Taking the “C” division was Atul Shah on 72, winning by a shot from Nilesh Patel and rene Jorgensen who both had posted 73 net each.

For the higher handicap’s D division, Michael Sangoro shot net 68 to win on countback from Qayyum Shiraz, with Jimmy Kingori also taking the gross title on 81.

In the ladies Medal, Alyssa Jamal shot net 73 to win the A division by a shot from Provia Odhiambo and Mwongeli Nzioka, while winning the B division also on 73 nett was Alice Wahome, who beat Rose Kinyanjui by one shot.