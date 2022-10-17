Handicap 28 Wanjiku dominates in Thika

Lady golfer Veronica Wanjiku beat a big field of 276 players to claim the overall title during the Lady Captain’s (Julia Maina) Prize tournament at the part 72 Thika Sports Club course.

Playing off handicap 28, Wanjiku carded an impressive total of 41 points, thanks to a 25 points first nine in addition to the back nine’s 16, which saw her beat lady winner Marieh Muthee and second placed Faith Maina by one point at the weekend. Margaret Waweru was third on 39 points.

Simon Mbote posted 40 points to clinch the men’s title, beating Victor Kibe and S.M. Kibuiya by two points. In the supplementary division, Grace Gachanja carded 38 points to win on countback from Ann Njuguna on countback.

In the guest section, Gladys Mueni posted 36 points to win by two points from Rebecca Njui while Fr Stephen Gaitho returned an impressive 40 points to win the men’s guest section.

The sponsors were led by Sharma Gouri on 37 after beating Stanley Mbugua on countback.



The nines went to Philip Mionki on 23 and Millicent Kimathi with 21 points. The junior title went to H P Kinyua on 38 points. Garcia Kimemia and Gladys Mueni won the longest drive as Munge Karoki was the nearest to pin.

Paul Njuguna did not feature in the main prize list but went home with 30 balls after firing a hole in one at the par three 16th hole.

At Karen Country Club, the pair of Rose Mambo and Pettie Ndolo beat the pair of Pamela Lwande and Dorcas Mbalanya 3-2 to clinch the Leah Mburu trophy during the Four Ball Better Ball Foursomes tournament organised in memory of the late legendary golfer Leah Mburu — a pioneer top African lady golfer.

In the Four Ball Better Ball Knockout, Jinaro Kibet and William Mayiani beat the pair of Fred Lobo and Peter Walsh 1-up to claim the title.

During the Magical Kenya Golf Tour event held at Karen Country Club, Ezekiel Owuor claimed the overall title with 46 points, winning by three points from men winner Philemon Kipkemoi while George Kuria was second in the men’s section with 42 points.

Doreen Murithi emerged the lady winner on 43 points, two better than Margaret Thande. Wausi Walya won the staff prize on 37 points and emerging the best guest was Njeri Wachira on 47.

Murimi Mutua was the best junior after returning 42 points. The nines went to Grace Mayiani and Nekoye Inzaule on 23 points each.

Summarised weekend golf results

At Vet Lab Sports Club- Grand Vet Lab Dewali Golf Tournament; Men Winner: Jatin Ghaghda 44 Pts, cb Reuben Muruguru 44 Pts, Mahesh Haria 42 pts, Ladies Winner: Hellen Manyara 43 Pts,: Rachel Ndei 38, Seniors Winner: Nelson Nyoike 41, Seniors- S. Tarmohammed 36, Juniors Winner: Parv Kavia 40, Sponsors Winner: Deep Shah 41 Pts,

At Kenya Railway Golf Club; Car and General Golf Day; Overall Winner: Jenifer Ngure 40 Pts, Silas Otiola 39, Azu Ogola 38, Gross Winner: Francis Muthiani 77 Gross. Fourth: Mildred Malubi 38, Francis N Kung'u 37, Lady Winner: Irene Kimeu 35, Guest Winner: Abel Kimondo 33 Pts.

At Nanyuki Sports Club; Kenya Army Commanders Cup; Winner- KDFGA- Captain kehara 37, Major Korosso 34, Div 2, Brigadier Nganga 28, SSGT Odhiambo 27 cb C. Kamais.