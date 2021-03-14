Handicap 12 Kirimi seals Britam golf series title in Nyeri 

Nyeri Golf Club Lady Captain Jane Nderitu follows the flight of her tee shot in first leg of Britam Golf series at Nyeri Club on March 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Reginah Kinogu

What you need to know:

  • Britam’s Head of Corporate Affairs Annie Kinuthia encouraged upcoming golfers who took part to take advantage of the opportunity so as to learn from professional golfers. She said that would help them sharpen their golfing skills.
  • The series is sponsored by Britam Holdings at a cost of Sh9 million.

Handicap 12 golfer Mike Kirimi carded 45 Stableford points to win the overall title in the first leg of Britam Golf Series at  Nyeri Golf Club Sunday.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.