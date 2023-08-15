Grothey wins NCBA golf series at Nyali

Nyali’s Olaf Grothey, a low handicap golfer, carded an impressive round of 72 gross to claim overall title in the NCBA golf series at the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club over the weekend.

He won by four shots from Mohadhar Abubakar who had carded 76 gross to settle for the men’s first prize of Jimmy Kimgori on 77 gross. The margins were close as well in the ladies category where Mary Kandu posted 82 gross to win on countback from Truphena Oyaro.

Among the juniors, Alyssa Jamal showcased remarkable skills and talent, managing an impressive score of 78 gross to claim the bragging rights among the juniors.

Following their triumph, the top six golfers becomes the latest addition to the list of players who have booked their slots to play in the tournament’s finals set for December this year at Sigona Golf Club.

In other categories, Mughal Akram and Pauline Gichara were the stars in the Longest Drive challenge among the men and ladies respectively. At the same time, Rose Njogu claimed the Nearest to the Pin challenge.

Speaking during the prize-giving ceremony, NCBA Ag. Group Director, Global Markets, Raphael Agung said the Series has helped create an engagement and interaction platform for the bank.

“Today, we are particularly impressed by the remarkable turnout of 180 golfers, including the impressive participation of six juniors. We are genuinely proud to provide this platform, allowing golfers to not only exhibit their exceptional talents, but also to forge lasting connections and memories," he added.

So far, 48 golfers, including 11 juniors have secured their slots to participate in the grand finale. Attention now shifts to the Kitale Golf Club for the 12th event in the Series on August 19.

KCB East Africa Golf Tour

At Kericho Golf Club, Ignatius Kiptoo led his team of Chris Birgen, Raymond Keter and Erastus Orina to glory at the 10th leg of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour.

They returned a combined score of 112 points beating the team of Richard Korir, Onesmus Maritim, Kipkirui Langat and John Sang who garnered 110 points to finish second. The two teams join nine others which have already booked a slot in the grand finale.

Handicap 16 golfer Charles Siele carded 43 stableford points to be crowned the overall individual winner of the tourney that brought together a field of 104 golfers.

Raymond Bii, playing off handicap 49, was named the overall men’s winner carding 39 stableford points, while Joan Mitei of Kisii golf club, who plays off handicap 26, clinched the lady winner award.

Sam Gathura of Muthaiga became the guest winner with 36 points, while Milicent Melo carded 36 points to take home the staff winner award.

In the junior category, handicap 36 golfer Ivan Kiprono carded an impressive 30 points to bag the award. Daniel Tanui won the longest drive award in the men category, while handicap 15 golfer Lydia Jebichii clinched the longest driver award in the ladies category.

At Nanyuki Sports Club, Kiama Kaara returned a score of 37 points to claim the overall title though after beating men winner Richard Kabugi on countback in the round one of the 2023 Njuri Ncheke Golf Festival on Saturday.

In the ladies section, Purity Githui had the best score of 40 points, while back to the men section, Githinji Gachai came second on 36 points, with defending champion Cyprian Bundi finishing fourth this time on 35 points after beating William Njoroge on countback.

In the ladies section, Zawadi Safari from Golf Park posted 33 to finish second with Audrey Khaleji also from Golf Park coming home third. On the other hand, long hitter Charles Rob carded 76 to clinch the gross.

In Category B, Samuel Mwangi took the first prize on 32 and the lady winner was Miriam Mwangi on 45. Iganacio Burrule and Njeru Mwangi won the nines on 18 and 20 points. In the subsidiary section, Charles Rob won the longest drive for the men and the ladies prize went to Jennifer Kariuki and Moses Muthoki was the nearest to pin.

In the second round of the event that was marking its 31st year, Joseph Githui posted 40 to win ahead of Stephen Wambugu on 36 after a countback with Joshua Kinoti, Richard Kabugi and Becky Ngatia.