Snow takes early lead at Great Rift Safari Tour

Muthaiga Golf Club’s Greg Snow, who is seeking his first title in the Safari Tour Season Four, produced a bogey-free five under par 66, to open a three shots lead as the third leg of the tour got underway at the beautiful par 71 Great Rift Golf Resort course on Sunday.

Snow, who attributed his great performance to his iron-game, birdied three of the four par threes starting with the 185-yard eighth hole. He then started the back nine with a birdie at the par four-10th, and the two shot holes at the back nine( 12th,15th ) in addition to a closer one at the par five-14th for his superb 66.

“My iron game is great at the moment, and that is why I was able to birdie three of the shot holes and parred one. I was extremely happy with the 30-footer putt at the eighth which really triggered my tremendous game today,’’ said Snow who believes he stands a fine chance of victory here at the Great Rift Valley if the condition of the course remains the same.

“The course is in great condition and easy for one to score if you take off well from the tee and make sure you keep the ball in play,’’ said Snow who tied for second place with Mike Kisia and Mohit Mediratta during the second leg at Vet Lab Sports Club last week.

He starts the second round with a three shots advantage from senior pro Dismas Indiza and Golf Park’s David Wakhu who both shot two under par 69 to tie for second place in the field of 58 players including junior amateur Taimur Malik who eventually showed up at Great Rift.

Indiza made four birdies and dropped and dropped two shots, one in each nine while Wakhu birdied the second and fifth and at the 14th at the back nine, with the day’s only bogey coming at the 18th.

A total of 10 players shot level par and better during the opening round where seven players were on one over par, an indication of how tough the second round will be as players fight to make the second round cut.

Home pro Justus Madoya was one of those who shot under par in the opening round despite dropping three shots in the front nine after picking up four birdies at the back nine where he started his round.

“I really wanted five under par for a start, having played badly in the first two legs at Sigona and Vet Lab. Though I had prepared well for the season, I've not been feeling well over the past one month where I have been under medication. This past week my health has however improved and I am looking forward to play well,’’ said Madoya who is the defending champion of the Great Rift leg.

The Leaderboard

Greg Snow 66,

Dismas Indiza 69

David Wakhu 69,

Justus Madoya 70

Paul Chidale(Maw) 70

Samuel Njoroge 70

Sydney Wemba (Zam) 70

Tafara Mpofu (Zim) 70

Mathew Wahome 71