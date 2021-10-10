Snow takes early lead at Great Rift Safari Tour

Greg Snow

Greg Snow follows the progress of his shot from the first hole fairway during the second leg of Kenya Open Golf Safari Tour Series on at Vet Lab Sports Club October 04, 2021. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

  • Snow, who attributed his great performance to his iron-game, birdied three of the four par threes starting with the 185-yard eighth hole
  • He starts the second round with a three shots advantage from senior pro Dismas Indiza and Golf Park’s David Wakhu who both shot two under par 69 to tie for second place in the field of 58 players
  • Indiza made four birdies and dropped and dropped two shots, one in each nine while Wakhu birdied the second and fifth and at the 14th at the back nine, with the day’s only bogey coming at the 18th

Muthaiga Golf Club’s Greg Snow, who is seeking his first title in the Safari Tour Season Four, produced a bogey-free five under par 66, to open a three shots lead as the third leg of the tour got underway at the beautiful par 71 Great Rift Golf Resort course on Sunday.

