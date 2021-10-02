Snow returns as Safari Tour enters second leg

Action in the Safari Tour golf series Season four now switches to the par 72 Vet Lab Sports Club course in Kabete, for the second leg of the Kenya Open Golf Limited owned golf series, just three days after the conclusion of the opening leg at Sigona Golf Club.

A total of 64 players drawn from Kenya, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Rwanda, Zambia, and Nigeria will be teeing off from Sunday 8am in hunt of the top prize of Sh230,000 plus some points towards the Safari Tour Order of Merit.

Those drawn include former Malawi Open champion Traos Muradzikwa from Zimbabwe, Zambia’s Mwalikwa Sondashi and Nyasha Muyambo of Zimbabwe who missed the first leg at Sigona.

Also drawn is Kenya’s top ranked Greg Snow who begins his hunt for money and the Order of Merit points. Snow missed the Sigona event because of a shoulder injury.

During the Sigona tournament, junior amateur Taimur Malik of Muthaiga beat both Edwin Mudanyi and home player Mohit Mediratta in a play-off, to clinch the title.

Whilst Malik took the trophy home, Mediratta and Mudanyi earned Sh255,172 each for having tied on regulation play. Malik shot a brilliant amateur course record score of seven under par 65 in the final round for a total of four under 284 to force the play-off with the two pros who he beat with pars.

Malik is also drawn again with the pros at Vet Lab and so is Kenya’s top lady golfer Naomi Wafula who will be chasing the amateur title alongside Malik and Muthaiga’s Zubair Khan.

Going by his performance at Sigona and being at home, Mudanyi starts as the favourite, with his closest challengers being Mediratta, Railway’s Samuel Njoroge who finished at Sigona on three under par 285 and Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi who dominated the 2019/20 season.

Also to watch will be two other Zimbabweans Visitor Mapanywa, and Tafara Mpofu, Malawi’s Paul Chidale, and Andrew Odoh of Nigeria who missed the cut at Sigona.

Of the other locals, Erick Ooko of Golf Park, Thika Sports Club’s Simon Ngige and senior pro Dismas Indiza are among those who are likely to play well at the long Vet Lab course which is currently in an excellent condition.

It will be interesting to see how the other home players Nelson Simwa, and Mathew Omondi play this week.