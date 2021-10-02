Snow returns as Safari Tour enters second leg

Muthaiga Golf Club's Greg Snow in action on the opening round of the 2021 Magical Kenya Open

Muthaiga Golf Club's Greg Snow in action on the opening round of the 2021 Magical Kenya Open presented by Johnnie Walker at Karen Country Club on March 18,2021. He finished the round with a level-par 71 score.


Photo credit: Pool | Kenya Open

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • A total of 64 players drawn from Kenya, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Rwanda, Zambia, and Nigeria will be teeing off from Sunday 8am in hunt of the top prize of Sh230,000 plus some points towards the Safari Tour Order of Merit
  • Also drawn is Kenya’s top ranked Greg Snow who begins his hunt for money and the Order of Merit points
  • Malik is also drawn again with the pros at Vet Lab and so is Kenya’s top lady golfer Naomi Wafula who will be chasing the amateur title alongside Malik and Muthaiga’s Zubair Khan

Action in the Safari Tour golf series Season four now switches to the par 72 Vet Lab Sports Club course in Kabete, for the second leg of the Kenya Open Golf Limited owned golf series, just three days after the conclusion of the opening leg at Sigona Golf Club.

