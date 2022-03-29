Greg Snow claims third leg of Savannah Tour

Muthaiga Golf Club-based professional Greg Snow carded an impressive four-under par 68 to claim the third leg of the Savannah Tour at Vet Lab Sports Club on Tuesday.

This was the second straight win for Snow, who last week clinched the second leg at Limuru Country Club.

During the third leg on Tuesday, Snow carded 34 at the front nine thanks to birdies on the fourth, seventh and ninth holes, having held pars on the first, second, fifth, sixth and eighth holes, with a bogey on the third.

He matched the score on the second nine courtesy of birdies on the 10th and 14th holes, and holding pars on the rest.

“My ball-striking was really good today. I only made one mistake on hole number three where my putting was not very good; I scored a bogey. The holes that I picked with my game plan worked and I took advantage of that today. The weather was perfect compared to last week; there was hardly any wind, and that was very good for most of us," said Snow, who bagged Sh100,000.

Meanwhile, home player Edwin Mudanyi, Daniel Nduva and Isaiah Omwoyo were tied in the second position, each having carded three-under par 69.

For their efforts, the three players took home Sh52,916 from the prize fund of Sh500,000.

Mudanyi, who won the inaugural Savannah Tour tournament at Muthaiga Golf Club, played a flawless first nine, carding 34 courtesy of successive birdies on the seventh and ninth holes, and pars on the rest of the holes.

On the second nine, he birdied the 16th hole and held pars on the rest of the holes to return a total of 35.

“My shot game was good, I chipped and putted the ball really well which gave me a little bit of advantage on the greens. The holes that let me down were the par fives, which I believe I should have done better. I also think I need to work on my driver which is not very good at the moment,” said Mudanyi.

He faced stiff competition from Nyali Golf Club’s Daniel Nduva, who matched his scores in both the first and second nine.

In the first nine, Nduva returned a score of 34 courtesy of birdies on the fourth and eighth holes, and pars on the rest.

In the second nine, he scored a birdie on the 15th and held pars on the rest of the holes. On his part, Isaiah Omwoyo was also impressive on the day, hitting 35 on the first nine, and 34 on the second to return a total of 3-under par 69.

He scored a birdie on the first and seventh holes, but a bogey on the third hole would hold him back, before recovering in the second nine, where he hit birdies on the 14th, 16th and 18th holes – having held pars in the rest of the holes.