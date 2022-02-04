Government increases Magical Kenya Open prize money

Prize money for this year’s Magical Kenya Open golf championship scheduled for March 3 to 6 at Muthaiga Golf Club has gone up by 75 per cent.

This year the field of 156 players who are participating in the Open which is part of the DP World Tour series, formerly European Tour, will play for a prize purse of 1,750,000 Euro or $2,000,000 which is about Sh220,000,000.

Speaking at Muthaiga Golf Club during the official launch of the event and facility inspection by Sports Cabinet Secretary Dr Amina Mohamed on Friday, Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) chairman Peter Kanyago said it was a requirement by the PGA European Tour for events sanctioned by now the DP World Tour, have to offer a minimum prize fund of $2,000,000.

Kanyago thanked Muthaiga Golf Club for the work the club management has done in terms of course preparation and all the things KOGL had asked to be done.

“All the things we had asked the club are in top gear including the new bridge which will be used by the players to cross to the front nine as well golf carts which are in final touches. We are most grateful for the excellent work,’’ said Kanyago.

He said the field of 156 players will include eight Kenyan professionals and six amateurs.

Speaking before handing over a cheque of Sh250,000,000 million as the sponsorship of the event from the Ministry of Sports through the Sports Fund, CS Amina Mohamed said:

"This is a historic day as we celebrate the hosting of the Magical Kenya Open Championship that will be held at here at Muthaiga Golf Club from March 3rd to 6th this year as part of European tour. I would like to congratulate the management and team at the Muthaiga Golf Club for this deserved fete that has put them on the world map as a host venue for this prestigious event.’’

She said since the first Kenya Open was held in 1967, the Kenya Open Golf Championship has continuously upheld its reputation as the stage for budding champions.

“It was quite common to see some of the best golfers in the world playing at the Kenya Open in the 1970s and 1980s.

"A quick look at the top 100 list in the world now reveals a good number of winners who have taken part in the Kenya Open Championship,’’ added Mohammed.

Mohammed said the pristine and world-class golf courses in Kenya, have enabled the country to host golf giants since 1967, who have displayed their skills and exemplary performance on Kenyan soil.

“I am glad to note that preparations for this year’s Magical Kenya Open, which will involve 156 golfers, are in the final stage. I have further received the assurance of the organisers that adequate measures have been put in place, in compliance with Ministry of Health regulations, to prevent the spread of Covid-19. I would like to commend the Kenya Open Golf Limited for maintaining international standards in the organisation of the event, which we will use to strategically position Kenya as a golf destination,’’ noted Amina.