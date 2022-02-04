Government increases Magical Kenya Open prize money

What you need to know:

  • This year the field of 156 players who are participating in the Open which is part of the DP World Tour series, formerly European Tour, will play for a prize purse of 1,750,000 Euro or Us 2,000, 000 dollars which is about Sh220,000,000
  • Kenya Open Golf Limited chairman Peter Kanyago said it was a requirement by the PGA European Tour for events sanctioned by now the DP World Tour, have to offer a minimum prize funds of $2,000,000
  • Mohammed said the pristine and world-class golf courses in Kenya, have enabled the country to host golf giants since 1967, who have displayed their skills and exemplary performance on Kenyan soil

Prize money for this year’s Magical Kenya Open golf championship scheduled for March 3 to 6 at Muthaiga Golf Club has gone up by 75 per cent.

