Golfers exude class at Great Rift Resort

Karen Country Club’s Terra Saidimu, hot charging junior golfer and Team Kenya player Elvis Muigua from Kiambu Golf Club topped the qualifying list during the 2023 International Pairs at the Great Rift Valley Golf Resort.

The two, who had been eliminated in the 101st Kenya Amateur Match Play Championship at the same venue, carded 43 points. They won ahead of Kericho’s Kiplangat Sang and Ken Biegon on countback.

It was a great day for Kericho golfers — four out of seven pairs from the club finished in the top five. They included the pair of David Biegon and Charles Kater, Elvis Koech and Ezekiel Koech and Collins Kipkurui and Reuben Muruguru, all posted 41 points to finish in third, fourth and fifth places.

The Kenya Golf Union Chairman Philip Ochola thanked the Great Rift Valley Golf Resort for its hospitality.

“The International Pairs is meant to be a fun competition where we get to connect as golfers and appreciate the different abilities that we have. All golfers who are 18 years and above and have a valid WHS handicap index are eligible’’.

At the par 73 Nakuru Golf Club course also during the weekend, home player Francis Kioni led from the front to win the third leg of the DTB “Bank with Us” Golf Tournament.

Playing off handicap 15, Kioni overcame the chilly morning weather and tough course conditions to beat his closest challenger Patrick Mutinda countback with 38 points.

He carded 16 points on the front nine and 22 on the back nine.

“I had an amazing time on the course despite the tough condition of the course, especially on the back nine where I managed to achieve two birdies and several pars to claim the victory," said Francis Kioni.

In the Ladies' category, taking the top spot was the club's Lady Captain, Linda Munyao, who posted 36 points, ahead of Ann Nduati with 33 points.

The Gross category title went Joh Mburu, on 31 points.

Posting the best first nine score was Anne Nduati on 20 points, while the best second nine award was claimed by Dr. Amos Otara on 21 points. In the subsidiary Dr. Kennedy Nyakomitta won the staff prize.

The award for the longest drive in the men and women categories went to John Mbagi and Susan Ikua respectively. The nearest to the pin award going to Stephen Kihumba with Victor Sila taking the junior title on 33 points.

Speaking during the prize-giving ceremony, DTB’s Director of Sales, Dr. Kennedy Nyakomitta commended Nakuru Golf Club’s leadership for allowing them to host their third leg at the venue, which gave them an opportunity to interact and connect with their customers from the region.

At Limuru Country Club, Peter Gatere took the overall prize in the Britam Golf tournament after posting 47 points. John Kariuki took the gross on 33 points. Emerging the best in the A division men was Anthony Wangari on 43, and the B division winner was Kevin Githunguri on 42.

Leading the ladies in A division was Wambui Gitonga on 39 points, five points better than B division winner Idah Njogu, while Wanjiku Kagai won the C division. The nines went to Ken Njoroge on 25 and Eric Murai with 21 points.

In the junior section, Gitonga Gitobu posted 38 points to win ahead of Mumbi Gatu on 30 while Anne Wanjama was the staff winner with 32 points. It was a good day also for Paul Karingithi who emerged the best guest on 42 points.

Summarised weekend golf results

At Vet Lab Sports Club; Birju Shah Memorial Tournament Sponsored by Birju’s Family;

Overall Winner: Samuel Maugo / Thomas Bisonga, 44 Pts, Kennedy Ondieki / Wilberforce Nadida, 44, Michael Kinuthia / Bernard Mandere, 43, cb Anik Patel / Kirtan Patel, 43 Pts.

At Nyali Golf and Country Club; August Mug and Ladies Medal; Gross winner- William Kaguta 71, Adivision- Jimmy Kingori 68 nett, William Kaguta 70, B-Division- Taib Bajaber 68, Martin Wahome 69, Fidel Wasike 70 nett. C-Division- Shay Chauhan 69, Mukesh Sanghavi 71, Nilesh Patel 71. D-Division- Brijesh Pattni 67 cb Naveed Arif 67, Guest- Jack Okuku 68, Best Caddy- William Odeck 68.