Golfer Karanga sets the bar high

Kiambu Golf Club player Michael Karanga’s campaign to set a new record in the 2023 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series has gained momentum.

He is fresh from clinching his sixth victory in the series at the Mombasa Golf Club, where he fired a record-breaking seven under par 64 in the final round, to claim Kenya’s oldest golf trophy at Coast Open — the Barry Cup.

Karanga also managed to beat Vet Lab’s Ebill Omollo 5-3 in the final match of this year’s Kenya Amateur Match Play Championship at the Great Rift Valley Golf Resort.

“It’s absolutely refreshing to win the Match Play Championship title after beating Omollo who has defeated me in other Match Play events. I’m happy that I have qualified for next year’s Kenya Open, but that is not all,” said Karanga.

The 28-year-old said that his main target is to emerge the overall winner of the KAGC series Order of Merit. The series was formerly known as the Golfer of The Year (GOTY).

“My target is to win the Kenya Amateur Stroke Play Championship (Kenyatta Memorial) Bowl) among other events in the 26-event series,” he said.

Karanga’s win on Sunday at the Great Rift Resort was his eighth as he continued his dominance in the KAGC series. He is ranked top with 1015 points.

The other events Karanga has won are Sigona Bowl, Muthaiga Open, Windsor Classic, Railway Invitation, Limuru Open, Coronation Cup, Coast Open and the Match Play Championship.

So far, 15 events have been held out of the 26 in the series which will wind up with the Nyali Open in Mombasa in December.

In 2003 Kopan Timbe, who was then based at Muthaiga Golf Club, won 11 out of 17 GOTY tournaments. Timbe has since turned professional and his GOTY record still stands. Karanga is eyeing the record.

The golfer received Sh120,000 prize money and got a ticket to the 2024 Magical Kenya Open following his victory on Sunday. Omollo of Vet Lab Sports Club got Sh72,000 as the runner-up.

“I am playing well and I’m thankful for the support I have received from my sponsors, and members of Kiambu Golf Club. I believe that support will enable me achieve my target,” said Karanga.

He promised to participate in upcoming tournaments such Malindi Open and the Kenya Amateur Strokeplay Championship.

The Kenya Golf Union chairman Philip Ochola congratulated Karanga on the win and urged him to prepare adequately for the Kenya Open to be held in seven months’ time.